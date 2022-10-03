CAPITAL ONE CANADA BELIEVES EVERY CANADIAN DESERVES A FAIR CHANCE

Capital One Celebrates Its Commitment to Giving Everyone an Equal Opportunity to Succeed with Credit

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - This past weekend, Capital One Canada took to the Markham Fair (September 29 – October 2, 2022) to demonstrate what it feels like to experience the brand's mantra, "You've Got This. We've Got You." To celebrate the belief that all Canadians deserve to have someone in their corner, they hosted an interactive experience, "A Fair Game."

To help level the playing field, "A Fair Game" was modeled on the classic claw-machine game, but in the Capital One Canada version, absolutely everyone comes out a winner - no exceptions!

Capital One Canada "A Fair Game" claw machine at Markham fair MF (CNW Group/Capital One Canada)

"This fun twist on a beloved arcade game gave everyone a fair chance," says Becca Mintz, Vice President at Capital One Canada. "Whether you're putting your hopes on winning at the community fair or working towards building better credit, Capital One Canada can help you get there."

Participation at the local fair was a tangible way to celebrate Capital One Canada's recent launch of its new brand ethos, inspired by the Latin translation of the word "credit," which means "to believe". It's centered around the notion of "belief" and how belief in people can help them achieve their financial goals, whatever they may be. And credit is important to getting there - if you believe it, Capital One Canada does too.

Believing in real Canadians.

Canadians looking to build or rebuild their credit can look to rely on Capital One Canada. They're the financial institution directly helping people access and succeed with credit, and they continue to drive impact on the communities they serve with an unwavering focus on human potential. They create real impacts for real Canadians*.

Take Caleb, spouse and parent to three daughters, who built credit by using his Capital One credit card. He and his partner recently were able to purchase a new home for their family in the GTA, which is no small feat especially in today's real estate market.

Or June, who filed for bankruptcy after a divorce and long-term medical leave. She needed help getting back on her feet financially. Capital One Canada approved her for a credit card and helped her keep track of her finances as she rebuilt her credit score.

approved her for a credit card and helped her keep track of her finances as she rebuilt her credit score. Finally, there's Christina who was financially limited due to debt and a damaged credit score. When she was approved for a Capital One credit card, she had the opportunity to rebuild her credit score and regain financial control.

"The 'A Fair Game' experience is an analogy for everyday life situations. It's easy to feel that the odds are stacked against you, but showing Canadians that we're committed to helping them succeed on their financial journey is vital to who we are as a company," continues Becca Mintz. "You've got this, and we've got you."

About Capital One Belief and Markham Fair .

Capital One Canada acted as a "Friend of the Fair" sponsor for the 2022 Markham Fair, with a 50"X50" footprint in the Exhibits area and which ran from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2. Roughly 2,800 fairgoers played the Capital One Canada 'Fair Game' activation, winning fun family prizes such as toys, games and other family goodies.To learn more about Capital One Canada and #BeliefInYou, visit www.capitalone.ca/belief

About Capital One Canada.

With offices in Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo, Capital One Canada has been offering Canadian consumers a range of competitive Mastercard credit cards since 1996. We challenge ourselves to see the world through the eyes of our customers, so we can deliver the market-leading credit products and exceptional service they're looking for. Capital One Canada is a division of Capital One Bank, a subsidiary of Capital One Financial Corporation of McLean, Virginia (NYSE:COF). Visit capitalone.ca to learn more.

*Capital One Canada has used aliases to protect the identity of their customers. The testimonials displayed are verbatim except for minor grammatical corrections. These customers may have been compensated for their testimonials or review.

SOURCE Capital One Canada

For further information: Media inquiries: FleishmanHillard HighRoad, Mai Nguyen, [email protected]; Capital One Canada, Chloe John, [email protected]