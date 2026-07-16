CAPITAL ONE 2019 DATA BREACH CLASS ACTION

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- This certified class action has now settled subject to court approval. Capital One will pay $35,000,000 (thirty-five million dollars) to settle the claims of all class members in Canada except residents of Quebec. The BC Supreme Court will hold a settlement approval hearing at the Court House at 800 Smithe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia on September 22, 2026.

The claims program includes compensation for time spent responding to the data breach of up to $200 or up to $275 depending on the data that may have been compromised; out of pocket costs for preventative measures (for example, obtaining credit monitoring services); and repayment of annual credit card fees of up to $50.

Depending on how many claims are made, class members could receive up to another $750.

For further information and more details of the proposed claims program please go the settlement administrators web site at www.capitalone2019classaction.ca.

SOURCE Charney Lawyers