Capital Markets Tribunal seeks applications for Adjudicators

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Capital Markets Tribunal seeks applicants with adjudicative, regulatory and/or capital markets expertise to serve as Adjudicators. Adjudicators preside over hearings and confidential conferences, alone or as a member of a multi–person panel, and are responsible for writing well-crafted and timely reasons for decisions.

Adjudicators must have adjudicative, regulatory and/or capital markets expertise, but need not be lawyers. The Tribunal welcomes applications from candidates who would be able to interpret and apply relevant legislation, understand administrative law concepts, fairly assess the credibility and reliability of evidence, act impartially, independently and with an open mind, and listen actively to and communicate clearly with persons appearing before the Tribunal, whether represented or not.

Additional information about the Tribunal and its mandate is available on the Tribunal's website.

Interested persons are requested to submit their resume, including relevant experience, by June 20, 2025, on the Public Appointments Secretariat website.

The Capital Markets Tribunal is an independent division of the OSC that is assigned the power to conduct hearings under the Ontario Securities Act and the Commodity Futures Act and to independently determine all questions of fact or law in any proceeding before it under those Acts.

