Capital Markets Tribunal announces appointment of two new Adjudicators

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Capital Markets Tribunal is today announcing the appointment of two new Adjudicators. The Adjudicators will serve a two-year term, effective September 28, 2023.

Mary Condon is a Professor of Law at Osgoode Hall Law School, York University, where she teaches Securities Regulation and Advanced Securities Law. Most recently, she served as Dean of Osgoode Hall Law School from 2019 to 2023. Previously, she served as Interim Dean and Associate Dean (Academic). Mary was a Commissioner and Board Member of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) from 2008 to 2016. She served as one of two full-time Vice-Chairs of the OSC from 2011 to 2014, during which time she was an active member of the OSC's tribunal and executive sponsor of a number of policy initiatives. She also served as a member of the CEO's Advisory Council at the OSC.

Jane Waechter has over 25 years of litigation and financial services industry experience. She led in‑house litigation teams at Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal. Jane was a member of the OSC's Enforcement Branch, where she was lead counsel in complex litigation. She was also an equity partner in the advocacy group at Gowlings and began her career at Price Waterhouse. She has argued cases before tribunals and at all levels of court, including the Supreme Court of Canada. Jane is a member of the Financial Services Tribunal and was a hearing committee member at the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization/IIROC. She is a former director of the Advocates' Society and served on a strategic advisory panel for the Investment Industry Association of Canada. She is a CPA, CA, with an ICD.D designation.

"I am delighted to welcome Mary and Jane to the Tribunal," said Tim Moseley, Chief Adjudicator. "They both are highly capable individuals and will bring broad and valuable experience to their new roles."

The Capital Markets Tribunal is an independent division of the OSC that is assigned the power to conduct hearings under the Ontario Securities Act and the Commodity Futures Act and to independently determine all questions of fact or law in any proceeding before it under those Acts.

