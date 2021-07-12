Capital Group hires Deanne Harington as Head of Marketing in Canada

Harington, who has more than 25 years of industry experience, will lead a team of digital, brand, content and product marketers focused on raising Capital Group's brand awareness across Canada, developing compelling content and enriching the client experience. She most recently served as head of marketing for Sun Life Global Investments where she was responsible for developing and executing marketing strategy and building brand awareness for the firm on a national scale, focusing on both its wealth management and institutional businesses. Prior to that, Harington was director and head of marketing at Dynamic Funds.

"Deanne's extensive experience in developing and leading digital and product marketing across both the Wealth Management and Institutional business lines will be a valuable asset to our business," said Rick Headrick, president of Capital Group's Canadian business. "Her experience overseeing data, insights and analytics and her deep understanding of the competitive landscape will accelerate our growth in Canada."

"I am excited to be joining Capital Group to lead the firm's marketing efforts in Canada," said Harington. "I have long admired Capital's collaborative culture where the focus is firmly on the client and look forward to supporting their mission to improve the lives of Canadians through successful investing."

About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. Since 1931, the Capital Group organization has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research, and individual accountability. As of December 31, 2020, Capital Group manages more than US $2 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of the three equity investment groups.

