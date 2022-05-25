TORONTO, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Capital Group") announced it will reduce fees on all 10 of its mutual funds, furthering its longstanding commitment to lower cost active management for investors.

Effective June 1, 2022, all funds will have a lower management fee schedule, with three management fee rate tiers that provide further reductions in a fund's management fee rate as the fund's assets grow into a new tier. This allows Capital Group to pass economies of scale on to Canadian investors as the fund grows. The fee reduction varies by fund, with the most significant drop applying to Capital Group World Bond FundTM (Canada) (Series F) which will experience a lower management fee rate of 0.45%, vs 0.65% today. As the fund grows, the rate will be further reduced by management fee breakpoints of 0.42% on net assets between $5 billion and $10 billion and 0.40% on net assets over $10 billion.

"Globally, Capital Group is one of the largest active fund managers in the world and we are committed to sharing economies of scale with investors, to help improve their financial lives through successful investing," says Rick Headrick, president of Capital Group in Canada. "Delivering on that commitment is one reason we've succeeded in Canada and, as our business continues to grow, more investors benefit from the value our global team of investment professionals bring to our strategies."

The administration fee on the hedged series of Capital Group World Bond FundTM (Canada) and Capital Group Capital Income BuilderTM (Canada) will also be reduced as we leverage the funds' scale to reduce third-party currency hedging costs.

Current and new management fee rates for all Canadian fund series, as well as current and new administration fees for the currency hedged series are detailed below:

Annual management fee rates

Lower fees as assets grow

Series F, Series F4 and Series FH of a fund, as applicable:

Fund Series F, F4 and FH, as applicable

Annual management fee rates based on fund's net assets Current New (As of June 1, 2022) On first $500M $500M – $1.5B On assets

over $1.5B On first

$5B $5B –

$10B On assets

over $10B Capital Group Canadian Focused Equity FundTM (Canada) 0.70%* N/A N/A 0.65% 0.62% 0.60% Capital Group International Equity FundTM (Canada) 0.80% 0.75%† N/A 0.70% 0.67% 0.65% Capital Group U.S. Equity FundTM (Canada) 0.65%* N/A N/A 0.60% 0.57% 0.55% Capital Group Capital Income BuilderTM (Canada) 0.70% 0.65%† N/A 0.65% 0.62% 0.60% Capital Group Emerging Markets Total Opportunities FundTM (Canada) 0.90% 0.80%† N/A 0.75% 0.72% 0.70% Capital Group Global Balanced FundTM (Canada) 0.75% 0.70% 0.67% 0.65% 0.62% 0.60% Capital Group Monthly Income PortfolioTM (Canada) 0.70%* N/A N/A 0.65% 0.62% 0.60% Capital Group Canadian Core Plus Fixed Income FundTM (Canada) 0.45%* N/A N/A 0.40% 0.37% 0.35% Capital Group World Bond FundTM (Canada) 0.65% 0.61%† N/A 0.45% 0.42% 0.40%

Fund Series F and F4, as applicable

Annual management fee rates based on fund's net assets Current New (As of June 1, 2022) On first $500M $500M –

$1.5B $1.5B – $3.5B $3.5B – $6.5B $6.5B – $11.5B On assets

over $11.5B On first $5B $5B – $10B On assets

over $10B Capital Group Global Equity FundTM (Canada) 0.80% 0.75% 0.71% 0.685% 0.665% 0.65% 0.70% 0.67% 0.65%

Annual management fee rates

Lower fees as assets grow

Series A, Series T4 and Series AH of a fund, as applicable:

Fund Series A, T4 and AH, as applicable

Annual management fee rates based on fund's net assets Current New (As of June 1, 2022) On first $500M $500M – $1.5B On assets

over $1.5B On first $5B $5B – $10B On assets

over $10B Capital Group Canadian Focused Equity FundTM (Canada) 1.70%* N/A N/A 1.65% 1.62% 1.60% Capital Group International Equity FundTM (Canada) 1.80% 1.75%† N/A 1.70% 1.67% 1.65% Capital Group U.S. Equity FundTM (Canada) 1.65%* N/A N/A 1.60% 1.57% 1.55% Capital Group Capital Income BuilderTM (Canada) 1.70% 1.65%† N/A 1.65% 1.62% 1.60% Capital Group Emerging Markets Total Opportunities FundTM (Canada) 1.90% 1.80%† N/A 1.75% 1.72% 1.70% Capital Group Global Balanced FundTM (Canada) 1.75% 1.70% 1.67% 1.65% 1.62% 1.60% Capital Group Monthly Income PortfolioTM (Canada) 1.70%* N/A N/A 1.65% 1.62% 1.60% Capital Group Canadian Core Plus Fixed Income FundTM (Canada) 0.95%* N/A N/A 0.90% 0.87% 0.85% Capital Group World Bond FundTM (Canada) 1.15% 1.11%† N/A 0.95% 0.92% 0.90%

Fund Series A and T4, as applicable

Annual management fee rates based on fund's net assets Current New (As of June 1, 2022) On first $500M $500M –

$1.5B $1.5B – $3.5B $3.5B – $6.5B $6.5B – $11.5B On assets

over $11.5B On first

$5B $5B –

$10B On assets

over $10B Capital Group Global Equity FundTM (Canada) 1.80% 1.75% 1.71% 1.685% 1.665% 1.65% 1.70% 1.67% 1.65%

Annual management fee rates

Lower fees as assets grow

Series D of a fund, as applicable:

Fund Series D, as applicable

Annual management fee rates based on fund's net assets Current New (As of June 1, 2022) On first $500M $500M – $1.5B On assets over $1.5B On first $5B $5B – $10B On assets over $10B Capital Group Canadian Focused Equity FundTM (Canada) 0.95%* N/A N/A 0.90% 0.87% 0.85% Capital Group International Equity FundTM (Canada) 1.05% 1.00%† N/A 0.95% 0.92% 0.90% Capital Group U.S. Equity FundTM (Canada) 0.90%* N/A N/A 0.85% 0.82% 0.80% Capital Group Emerging Markets Total Opportunities FundTM (Canada) 1.15% 1.05%† N/A 1.00% 0.97% 0.95%

Fund Series D, as applicable

Annual management fee rates based on fund's net assets Current New (As of June 1, 2022) On first $500M $500M –

$1.5B $1.5B – $3.5B $3.5B – $6.5B $6.5B – $11.5B On assets

over $11.5B On first

$5B $5B –

$10B On assets

over $10B Capital Group Global Equity FundTM (Canada) 1.05% 1.00% 0.96% 0.935% 0.915% 0.90% 0.95% 0.92% 0.90%

*The annual management fee rate applies to all fund assets.

†The annual management fee rate applies to fund assets over $500 million.

The new fee tiers also impact those series with negotiated fees, since the negotiated management fee for Series I, Series IH and Series O units will not exceed the maximum management fees payable respectively for Series F, FH and A units of the funds.

Annual administration fees

Lower fees as assets grow

Hedged Series AH, FH and IH, as applicable:

Fund Annual administration fee rate based on fund's net assets Current New (as of June 1, 2022) Under

$500M $500M – $1B Over $1B Under $500M $500M – $1B Over $1B Capital Group Capital Income BuilderTM (Canada) Series AH 0.27% 0.20% 0.17% 0.26% 0.19% 0.16% Series FH 0.26% 0.19% 0.15% 0.25% 0.18% 0.14% Capital Group World Bond FundTM (Canada) Series AH 0.20% 0.14% 0.12% 0.19% 0.13% 0.11% Series FH 0.24% 0.18% 0.16% 0.23% 0.17% 0.15% Series IH 0.20% 0.14% 0.12% 0.19% 0.13% 0.11%

















About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. Since 1931, the Capital Group organization has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. As of December 31, 2021, Capital Group manages more than US$2.7 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital Group organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

For more information, visit: www.capitalgroup.com/ca/en

SOURCE Capital Group

For further information: Media contact: Caroline Semerdjian, Capital Group, [email protected], (213) 615-3185