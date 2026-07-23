Capital Group Canada Launches Three Active Equity ETFs on TSX

The ETF suite now includes five active equity ETFs and two active fixed income ETFs designed to sit at the core of investment portfolios

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Capital Group Canada") has launched three new active exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today. The three equity strategies are designed to give options for investors looking to diversify their portfolios with non-domestic exposures including U.S., international and developed market securities.

The new active ETFs are:

"As demand for ETFs continues to grow, our expanded lineup gives investors more ways to access Capital Group's distinctive active investment approach, including our deep research capabilities and multiple portfolio manager system," said Rick Headrick, president of Capital Group Canada. "As one of the world's largest active investment managers with over 90 years of experience, we are able to share the benefits of our global scale and offer competitively priced active ETFs designed to sit at the core of an investor's portfolio."

"Clients tell us they are looking beyond borders for opportunities to build diversified portfolios," said Angela Shim, head of product and development at Capital Group Canada. "The three equity strategies expand Capital Group Canada's core offerings in U.S., international, and global equities, giving investors flexible solutions that can help them navigate global markets and stay focused on their long-term investment goals."

The three ETFs closed their initial offering of units on July 22, 2026.

The additions expand Capital Group Canada's ETF lineup to seven, building on a prior launch of two equity and two fixed income ETFs. Details of Capital Group Canada's full suite of active ETFs can be found here.

About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. As Capital Group approaches its 100th anniversary in 2031, its long-term strategy remains firmly rooted in its mission to improve people's lives through successful investing. With over 9,000 associates and 34 offices around the world, Capital Group manages US$3.6 trillion in assets for millions of wealth management and institutional clients around the world*.

*As of June 30, 2026.

For more information, visit: www.capitalgroup.com/ca/en

SOURCE Capital Group Canada

Media contact: Hayley Suchanek, [email protected], (289) 681-2477