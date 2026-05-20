Capital Group Canada Announces Cash Distribution for Capital Group Canada ETFs (CAPM, CAPW) Français

News provided by

Capital Group Canada

May 20, 2026, 17:00 ET

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Capital Group Canada") today announced the May 2026 cash distributions for the Capital Group Canada ETFs.  Unitholders of record as of May 27, 2026, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on June 1, 2026.

Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Capital Group Canada
ETF

Ticker
symbol

Distribution
per unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
frequency

Capital Group Multi-
Sector Income Select
ETFTM (Canada)

CAPM

0.102366

14021Y101

CA14021Y1016

Monthly

Capital Group World
Bond Select ETFTM
(Canada)

CAPW

0.068370

14021X103

CA14021X1033

Monthly

For more information on Capital Group Canada ETFs, visit: www.capitalgroup.com/ca/en

About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. As Capital Group approaches its 100th anniversary in 2031, its long-term strategy remains firmly rooted in its mission to improve people's lives through successful investing. With over 9,000 associates and 34 offices around the world, Capital Group manages US$3.3 trillion in assets for millions of wealth management and institutional clients around the world.*

*As of December 31, 2025.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Capital Group Canada

Media contact: Caroline Semerdjian, Capital Group, [email protected], (213) 615-3185

Organization Profile

Capital Group Canada