TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Capital Group Canada") today announced the estimated final December 2024 cash distributions for the Capital Group Canada ETFs listed below.

Capital Group Canada expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts on or about December 30, 2024. Unitholders of record on December 30, 2024, will receive cash distributions payable on January 3, 2025. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 13, 2024, and could change if the Capital Group Canada ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change due to other unforeseen reasons.

Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Capital Group Canada ETF Ticker

symbol Estimated cash

distribution

per unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

frequency Capital Group Global Equity Select ETFTM (Canada) CAPG 0.003219 14021V107 CA14021V1076 Annually Capital Group International Equity Select ETFTM (Canada) CAPI 0.017656 14021W105 CA14021W1059 Annually Capital Group Multi-Sector Income Select ETFTM (Canada) CAPM 0.143779 14021Y101 CA14021Y1016 Monthly Capital Group World Bond Select ETFTM (Canada) CAPW 0.109468 14021X103 CA14021X1033 Monthly

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the December cash distributions for the Capital Group Canada ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Capital Group Canada ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. Since 1931, the Capital Group organization has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. As of September 30, 2024, Capital Group manages more than US$2.8 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital Group organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

