Capital Fair and Hydro Ottawa host annual Special Needs Day to celebrate accessibility and inclusion for local families

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Every year, one special day at the Capital Fair is dedicated to accessibility for families in Ottawa. Special Needs Day is a heartwarming tradition designed specifically for children and adults with physical and developmental disabilities, as well as sensory sensitivities. This partnership brings all the magic of the fairgrounds--from midway rides to classic treats--to hundreds of local families in a welcoming, inclusive setting.

Hydro Ottawa's Special Needs Day brings smiles

"For more than 25 years, Special Needs Day has represented the absolute heart of our community commitment," said Bryce Conrad, president and chief executive officer of Hydro Ottawa. "Watching the joy and pure excitement on the faces of children, adults, and their caregivers is a moving reminder of why this day matters so deeply to us. I am incredibly proud of our team of over 70 volunteers who step up each year to support families, creating a space where everyone feels seen, supported and celebrated."

Almost 1,500 guests immersed themselves in a memorable day complete with live entertainment, modified ride speeds, quieter music and other sensory stimuli complete with a complimentary BBQ lunch with ice cream for attendees. Working side-by-side throughout the fairgrounds, Hydro Ottawa volunteers cheered on guests, assisted with rides, dished out treats and created an atmosphere packed with fun.

Beyond the rides and goodies, Special Needs Day stands as a powerful testament to what a community can achieve when accessibility and compassion come first.

About Hydro Ottawa Limited

Hydro Ottawa Limited, a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. ['Hydro Ottawa Group'], powers more than 377,000 homes and businesses across Ottawa and Casselman. For more than a century, the company has been dedicated to delivering clean, safe and reliable electricity, playing a vital role in shaping a vibrant and sustainable National Capital Region. As a key partner in building a dynamic energy future, Hydro Ottawa Limited is committed to the well-being of the communities it serves, and guiding its customers through the energy transition. This includes delivering modern services, integrating innovative technologies, pioneering sustainable solutions, and being a trusted source of information and education in our evolving energy landscape.

Learn more: hydroottawa.com

SOURCE Hydro Ottawa Group

Media contact: Media relations team: Hydro Ottawa, Tel: 613-738-5499, ext. 2345, [email protected]