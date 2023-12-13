CapIntel Reflects on a Year of Innovation and Growth as Pioneering Wealth Solutions Provider

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- CapIntel, a leading financial technology company that improves fund analysis, proposal generation, and day-to-day workflow efficiency for financial services wholesalers and investment advisors, today announced a year marked by exceptional innovation, collaboration and recognition. With over 12,000 financial advisors and nearly 1,000 wholesalers onboard, managing assets worth $2 trillion, CapIntel remains steadfast in its commitment to revolutionizing the digital experience of advisors, investors and other stakeholders in wealth management.

James Rockwood, Founder and CEO of CapIntel, said, "In 2023, CapIntel has continued to drive innovation in the industry, solidifying its position as a key player in the wealthtech landscape. This year, we solidified our commitment to collaboration by forging 11 new strategic partnerships with key players in wealth and asset management. Our partnerships are a cornerstone of our success. By joining forces with industry leaders, we aim to enhance the capabilities of our platform, ultimately empowering financial professionals to excel in their roles."

OMNI Launch Marks CapIntel's 2023

A highlight of the year was the successful launch of OMNI, CapIntel's revolutionary, fully digital wealth management platform. OMNI equips financial advisors with the tools they need to provide comprehensive advice to their clients. With a 360-degree view of their investments, advisors can make informed decisions, enhancing the overall client experience. Since its launch in September, OMNI already has had a positive impact on advisor-client and advisor-asset manager conversations. The seamless digital experience for clients has transformed the way advisors do business.

In a year marked by high interest rates and market volatility, CapIntel's remarkable growth can be attributed to the firm's leadership and the growing pool of talented employees. Throughout 2023, CapIntel continued to build out its dev ops, design, and executive teams, with employee growth at 30%, year-to-date, in December 2023. CapIntel's newest members will help amplify the core strengths of the firm's suite of products, as new offerings and enhancements are underway for 2024.

Industry Recognition Achieved as Award Finalist

CapIntel's unwavering commitment to excellence has been recognized throughout the year, with the company named a finalist in the WealthManagement.com 2023 Industry Awards for its outstanding contributions to ESG metrics, as well as a finalist in the Best Digital Solution Provider (Financial and Investment Advice) category at the 2023 Banking Tech Awards. The acknowledgments underscore CapIntel's continuous efforts to raise the bar in fund analysis, proposal generation, and workflow efficiency.

Rob Crnkovic, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of CapIntel, said, "Being named a finalist in these prestigious awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are honored to be recognized for our contributions. As we look ahead to continued user growth and exciting partnerships in wealth management, we remain committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower financial advisors and their clients to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape."

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a Canadian-founded B2B fintech company, serving financial institutions across North America. Its intuitive, web-based applications are improving the overall experience for wealth professionals and investors alike. The company's mission is to elevate personal finance and a significant part of this means growing wealth through investments while creating meaningful conversations between advisors and their clients. Its platform helps financial professionals deliver transparent, data-driven, and personalized information to their clients so they can get a better understanding of their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. With over 12,000 advisors and 800 wholesalers across North America on their platform, CapIntel is transforming the advisor-client experience. See www.capintel.com for more information.

