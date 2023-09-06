CapIntel Announces Launch of Cutting-edge Holistic Wealth Solution, OMNI

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ -- CapIntel, a leading financial technology company that improves fund analysis, proposal generation, and day-to-day workflow efficiency for financial services wholesalers and investment advisors, today announced the launch of OMNI – its holistic, fully digital wealth management platform that equips financial advisors with the tools to provide comprehensive advice to their clients by offering a 360-degree view of their investments. Designed to empower financial advisors and enhance their client relationships, OMNI is an interactive and intuitive presentation builder with embedded compliance and secure sharing protocols that streamlines financial conversations and enables better decision-making for both advisors and investors.

James Rockwood, Founder and CEO of CapIntel, said, "With an ongoing commitment to advancing technology in the financial industry, OMNI sets the stage for a transformational shift in advisor-client and advisor-asset manager conversations. By providing advisors with a comprehensive and interactive presentation tool, OMNI aims to elevate the value proposition of advisors and create an impeccable digital experience for clients."

The CapIntel platform focuses on modern, accessible, credible, informative, and tailored financial presentations that allows advisors to showcase the value of human relationships and advice, while retail investors gain a better understanding of their financial goals, and how to achieve them.

"As we launch OMNI, we are confident it will enhance the advisor-client relationship and drive better financial outcomes for our users," continued Rockwood. "The release represents a significant milestone in CapIntel's vision to revolutionize the financial industry and support advisors in their digital transformation journey. With a focus on modernizing the advisory process, OMNI provides a tech-forward, streamlined, and interactive platform that bridges the gap between advisors and their clients."

The launch of OMNI will offer North American advisors an opportunity to experience firsthand the power and potential of this groundbreaking platform – especially with upcoming features prioritizing client education and omnichannel financial product referrals, ushering in The New Frontier of Wealth Management.

CapIntel is a B2B fintech company, serving financial institutions across North America. Its intuitive, web-based applications are improving the overall experience for wealth professionals and investors alike. The company's mission is to elevate personal finance and a significant part of this means growing wealth through investments while creating meaningful conversations between advisors and their clients. Its platform helps financial professionals deliver transparent, data-driven, and personalized information to their clients so they can get a better understanding of their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. With over 12,000 advisors and 800 wholesalers across North America on their platform, CapIntel is transforming the advisor-client experience. See www.capintel.com for more information.

