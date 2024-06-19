Cape Breton-Unama'ki Based Company Building Video Game Inspired by Mi'kmaw Legends

SYDNEY, NS, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Green Robot Studios is in the advanced development of a video game inspired by Mi'kmaw legends. The groundbreaking project has been in the works for two years and builds on the company's history of developing interactive cultural experiences.

The game is a fantasy adventure that takes place thousands of years ago in Unama'ki. It chronicles the adventures of two young siblings Wasuek ("Flower") and her brother U'n ("Fog") who get mysteriously separated one summer morning and go on an adventure through the spirit world to reunite.

The decision to develop original games was made after museums were shut down indefinitely due to COVID-19.

"This project is a reflection of our continued commitment to tell stories about the history, culture, and people of Cape Breton-Unama'ki," says Shawn Green, president.

The project has enlisted talent from across the island, resulting in incredible new collaborations and partnerships.

"We're working with indigenous artists, software developers, voice performers, physical performers, cultural and language experts, and more from across the island to make this game a reality," says Green.

Kji-Wikuom Studios is a recording studio located in Eskasoni First Nation established to preserve Mi'kmaw language. The studio is supporting the project with casting, voice work, language, sound engineering, Mi'kmaw translations, promotions, and more. The game's story and narrative sequences will be presented in Mi'kmaw.

"To our knowledge, this game is the first of its kind and we've been excited to be part of it," says Tom Johnson, founder of Kji-Wikuom Studios. "Video games reach a global audience, so it's a great way to share our language with the world."

Mi'kmaw artist Loretta Gould provided original artwork that is featured throughout the game.

"I've never worked on anything like this before, so it offered a great challenge," says Gould. "It's a little funny how everyone in my household are frequent gamers except for me, and I'm the one creating artwork for a video game."

The game will be initially available on PC and plans for PlayStation 5 are in the early stages. The company recently launched its "Coming Soon" storefronts so players can get a preview and add to their wish lists. There's also a Kickstarter campaign that provides early supporters with behind-the-scenes exclusives:

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3015950/Kuntewiktuk_A_Mikmaw_Adventure/

Epic Games: https://store.epicgames.com/p/a-mikmaw-adventure-0d81fa

Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/green-robot/kuntewiktuk-a-mikmaw-adventure

"The game's success now hinges on building momentum," says Green. "We just launched our website and social channels where we'll be posting regular updates. The community can support us by wish-listing, following us on social, and backing us on Kickstarter."

The game is planned for release for later this year.

About: Established in 2017, Green Robot Studios focuses on the development of interactive content inspired by the history, culture, and people of Cape Breton–Unama'ki. The game is made possible through financial contributions from the Canada Media Fund and the Nova Scotia Digital Media Tax Credit.

Web: www.mikmawadventure.com

FB: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556402726306

X: https://x.com/g_r_studios

SOURCE Green Robot Studios

Media Contact: Helen MacMillan, 613-295-7659, [email protected]