CAP Responds to Prime Minister's Announcement of $75-Million in New Funding for Needs of Indigenous People Living Off-Reserve

OTTAWA, May 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples (CAP) and its Provincial and Territorial Organizations (PTOs) today responded to the Prime Minister's announcement of $75-million in new funding for organizations that aims to address the needs of Indigenous people living off-reserve during the COVID-19 pandemic. CAP filed an urgent court application over the federal government's inadequate and discriminatory funding last week.

In response to the new funding announcement, National Chief of the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples Robert Bertrand stated, "This funding is an improvement over the previously announced funding that was beyond inadequate. As the National Chief I am glad to see some recognition from the federal government that they have an obligation to support the needs of off-reserve Indigenous peoples"

The National Chief also added, "It has always been CAP's preference to work cooperatively with the federal government on these issues. However, we are very proud that the Congress took a stand and went to court to address this inequitable funding."

"It's a good sign that the federal government is acknowledging what they've known for many decades now, which is that the majority of Indigenous peoples in Canada are off-reserve. The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples and our Provincial and Territorial Organizations provide critically needed support and deliver services to many of the most susceptible Canadians. The federal government had ignored its fiduciary responsibility towards a significant number of Indigenous peoples during this pandemic and we are fighting to address these needs," concluded National Chief Robert Bertrand.

CAP is now awaiting details of how and when this program funding will roll out. Media seeking further comment can contact the media contacts below to organize interviews with the National Chief or local leadership in different regions of the country.

Background

The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples (CAP) is the second-oldest national aboriginal organization in Canada. It was founded in 1971, one year after the AFN. CAP represents the interests of off reserve status and non-status Indians, Métis and Southern Inuit Aboriginal Peoples throughout Canada. CAP is one of five national Indigenous organizations recognized by the federal government, and holds consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

