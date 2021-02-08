Canyon Creek Enters a New Supply Agreement

TSXV Symbol: CYF

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd., ("Canyon Creek" or "the Company") (TSXV: CYF), is a North American food processor, focused on the preparation, sale and distribution of high quality, natural, preservative-free, fresh soups, and other food products, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a major retailer.

"This agreement is a testament to Canyon Creek's ability to process and prepare products which meet the highest quality standards", stated Terry Alty, President of Canyon Creek. "Working with a private label that is currently visible nationally will further the Company's reach in retail stores across North America. This opportunity will strengthen the Companies portfolio and increase its ability to accomplish it goals going forward." The expected increase in revenue related to the supply agreement is approximately $9,000,000, annually.

Canyon Creek is a food processing company based in Edmonton, Alberta, providing fresh soups and other prepared food products for today's health conscious consumer. The Company offers its fresh food product line to both grocery retailers and a broad range of food service establishments including restaurant chains and public institutions throughout Canada.

This news release contains forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the Company's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the results, performance or expectations implied by these forward-looking statements.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

