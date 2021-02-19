CanWaCH and UNICEF Canada welcome Canada's new $75 million investment in the ACT Accelerator

The Canadian Partnership for Women and Children's Health (CanWaCH) and UNICEF Canada welcome Canada's continued leadership in global health demonstrated through the announcement of $75 million in new funding for the ACT Accelerator. This investment is in addition to the $865 million Canada has already committed, bringing Canada's total contribution to $940 million towards this collaborative effort.

In response to the pandemic, the Government of Canada has announced over $1.6 billion in global funding commitments. Canada was among the first countries to announce a major contribution to the COVAX Advanced Market Commitment (AMC) and has committed over $325 million to help ensure COVAX can provide vaccines for the high-risk populations in 92 low- and middle-income countries. For more information, here are 7 things you should know about COVAX.

"CanWaCH and its members stand prepared to continue the important work that lies ahead in making sure that everyone, everywhere, has access to lifesaving tests, treatments, and vaccines," said Julia Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of CanWaCH. "We must also ensure that health systems in every country are equipped to deliver them effectively and we will continue to press for Canada's continued leadership."

"UNICEF is proud to be leading the global delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, and of the contributions of Canadians to our international response. Today's announcement from Canada marks an added and much needed commitment, which we stand ready to support." said David Morley, President and CEO of UNICEF Canada. "We must ensure equitable access to vaccines, and investments in strong health systems, including in health and social worers who support the most vulnerable children and families around the world."

Building on years of experience in providing vaccines for almost half of the world's children, UNICEF is leading efforts to procure and supply COVID-19 vaccines for 171 countries on behalf of the COVAX Facility. UNICEF is also working to support countries to 'ready' their immunization programs for this historic roll-out, which includes helping countries to strengthen their cold and supply chains, training health workers, and working with communities in addressing misinformation and building trust in vaccines.

About CanWaCH

The Canadian Partnership for Women and Children's Health (CanWaCH) is comprised of approximately 100 Canadian non-governmental organizations (NGOs), academic institutions, health professional associations and individuals partnering to improve health outcomes for women and children in more than 1,000 communities worldwide.

To learn more visit: canwach.ca

About UNICEF Canada

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our life-saving work. Please visit unicef.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

