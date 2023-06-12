Canvass AI Joins Discussion at Toronto Region Board of Trade's Future of Manufacturing Symposium Keynoted by Ontario Premier Doug Ford

TORONTO, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Canvass AI, a leader in industrial AI software, today announced that John Murdoch, Vice President, Platform at Canvass AI will join a distinguished Industry 4.0 panel speaking at the Toronto Region Board of Trade's Future of Manufacturing Symposium event on June 13, 2023.

Mr. Murdoch will join the Industry 4.0 panel to discuss game-changing technologies for manufacturers with fellow panelists Alex Palmer, Managing Director, Industry X, Accenture, Jason Ball, VP and General Manager, Burloak Technologies Inc. and Jeffrey Liaw, General Manager, Martinrea International, and moderator Kosta Kalogiros, Partner, McCarthy Tetrault, for the 2:05pm session to discuss a variety of timely topics around the technologies driving automation and optimization in manufacturing today, and some of the practical challenges and hurdles of adopting new technologies, including generative AI.

John Murdoch said: "I look forward to joining my follow speakers to discuss the seismic technological changes that are unfolding very quickly for manufactures of all sizes. They need to be cognizant of the technologies that can best meet their challenges today, know how to start, and be wary of 'distractions' from achieving practical benefits."

Future of Manufacturing Symposium

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Toronto Region Board of Trade

100 Queen Quay

2:05pm - Industry 4.0: Exploring the game-changing technologies driving manufacturing automation and optimization

John Murdoch is the VP Platform at Canvass AI, where he pursues his passion for using AI to solve complex industrial challenges. He has over 30 years of experience in helping clients apply information technology to their business problems and transform their operations digitally. John has held various leadership roles in his career, including CEO of an industrial automation firm and Partner at Deloitte and The Capital Markets Company.

About Canvass AI

Canvass AI is a leading industrial AI software provider that puts industrial companies in control of their data, to make timely decisions, and achieve faster and sustainable outcomes. Some of the largest companies in the world use Canvass AI to empower their production teams for high performance decision making, to future-proof operations, and drive net-zero targets. Backed by Alphabet, and Yamaha Motor Ventures, Canvass AI is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovation Community, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada, and is recognized by CB Insights as one of the world's top 50 technology companies that is advancing manufacturing. Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

