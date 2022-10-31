Canvass AI CEO, Humera Malik to Join "The Standoff: Operators vs. VCs" Panel at the 2022 CIX Summit

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Canvass AI , a leader in industrial AI software, today announced that Humera Malik, CEO, has been invited to speak at "The Standoff", an open and frank discussion about the relationship between venture capitalists and business operators. The panel is part of the Keynote/Thought Leadership series presented on the main stage at the 2022 CIX Summit held in Toronto, Ontario, November 1-2.

Humera Malik said: "We're excited to be back with CIX this year to share our experience. In 2018, Canvass AI was recognized with a prestigious CIX Top 20 Early award, and in August this year, we successfully completed a US$14.23 million Series A round. It's been both exhilarating and pressing, but a wonderful journey for any entrepreneur."

Ms. Malik is one of the leading voices on Artificial Intelligence and how it can put industrial companies in control of their data, to make timely decisions, and achieve sustainable outcomes faster by empowering high performance teams.

The Standoff: Operators Versus Venture Capitalists

2022 CIX Summit

Hilton Toronto Main Stage

8:45 am EDT, Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Humera Malik joins an esteemed panel of serial entrepreneurs and seasoned VCs for an open and frank conversation about term sheet pitfalls, misaligned goals, poor communication and the importance of building resilience through a strong advisory board.… Be ready for some heat!

About CIX – Canadian Innovation Exchange

CIX is Canada's largest start-up awards program and investment conference which showcases Canada's most promising early stage and scaling start-ups. Now in its 15th year, CIX's invited delegates are Canada's award-winning start-ups, North American VCs, corporates, private equity investors and advisors. To register for CIX please visit: https://cixsummit.com/2022/

About Canvass AI Canvass AI is a leading software provider enabling industrial companies to exceed their operations and sustainability targets with patented Industrial AI technology. Its AI-as-a-Service is designed to co-exist with existing technologies and empower workforces to achieve faster sustainable outcomes. Backed by Alphabet, and Yamaha Motor Ventures, the Company is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovation Community, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada, and is recognized by CB Insights as one of the world's top 50 technology companies that is advancing manufacturing. Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

