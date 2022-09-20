Canvass AI CEO, Humera Malik, Joins Sweden Canada Innovation Days Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Canvass Analytics Inc. ("Canvass AI"), a leader in industrial AI software, today announced that Humera Malik, CEO, will be speaking at the Sweden Canada Innovation Days conference being held September 22-23, 2022 at the Delta Hotel in Toronto. The invite-only event will focus on innovation with AI for the mining and advanced manufacturing sectors with representatives from the leading mining and manufacturing companies, academia, research institutes, and startups.

The conference will explore opportunities and applications of AI for industry, commonly tagged as Industry 4.0. It is well-known in the industry that 80-90% of initial AI projects fail. Ms. Malik will be participating on an Advanced Manufacturing panel that will address how to choose the right AI project for impact, scale, and success. She will be joined by representatives from Ford, Vector Institute, Ericsson, and AI Sweden.

"This event will bring some of the best AI companies from both Sweden and Canada together to discuss common challenges and opportunities. We are delighted to have Humera Malik, CEO at Canvass AI participate in the panel," said Christina Keighren, Country Manager, Business Sweden Canada.

"We are happy to participate in this unique conference to provide insight on how industrial AI can impact profitability and sustainability," said Malik. "Optimizing assets, processes and workflows using AI can provide immediate value and impact without CAPEX outlays. For companies seeking to improve their bottom line and reduce emissions, industrial AI is the quickest and least costly route to achieving these goals."

Canvass AI's customers span the oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, metals and mining, and energy sectors, all of which contribute significantly to the global economy as well as climate change. The Canvass AI platform provides industrial engineers with easy-to-use AI solutions to apply and scale across their operations that address their operational challenges, without requiring coding or data science expertise. Today, leading industrials and manufacturers use Canvass AI to reduce carbon emissions and waste, improve yields by proactively managing quality, and optimize energy consumption.

Canvass AI is a leading industrial AI software provider that puts the power of AI in the hands of industrial engineers to solve day-to-day operational problems. Some of the world's largest companies use Canvass AI's patented platform to reduce carbon emissions and waste, improve yields, and optimize facility operations. Backed by Alphabet and Yamaha Motor Ventures, the Company is recognized by CB Insights as one of the world's top 50 technology companies that is advancing manufacturing. Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

