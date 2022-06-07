CANTEX INTERSECTS MASSIVE SULPHIDES IN THREE DRILL HOLES IN THE GZ ZONE ON ITS 100% OWNED NORTH RACKLA PROJECT, YUKON

Massive Sulphides Intersected at GZ Zone

Massive sulphides have been intersected in three holes drilled this season into the GZ Zone. These massive sulphide intercepts with associated semi-massive and disseminated mineralization measure 4.7, 14.0 and 8.1 metres in length.

Drilling at this zone in 2021 intersected massive sulphide which assayed 4.7% lead, 19.25% zinc with 101 g/t silver over 16.05 metres (see news release on February 16, 2022). The GZ Zone is located 500 metres southeast of the Main Zone in a talus and glacial till covered area (see Figure 1). Drilling is continuing at the GZ Zone and in covered areas between the Main Zone and GZ Zone.

The HQ sized core has been split and is being shipped to CF Minerals in Kelowna for sample preparation prior to being sent to Chemex in Vancouver for analysis.

The technical information and results reported here have been reviewed by Mr. Chad Ulansky P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who is responsible for the technical content of this release.

Signed,

Charles Fipke

Chairman

