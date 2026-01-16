CANTEX ANNOUNCES STOCK OPTION GRANT

KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV: CD) (OTCQB: CTXDF) (the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, it has granted an aggregate of 2,100,000 options to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.30 and have a term of 7 years expiring January 16, 2033. The options also vest in their entirety at the end of 5 years, provided that if an optionee ceases to be a bona fide service provider prior to the vesting of their options, a pro rata portion of such optionee's options shall vest and the remainder shall be cancelled.

Signed,

Chad Ulansky

Chad Ulansky

President & CEO

SOURCE Cantex Mine Development Corp.

For further information: Cantex Mine Development Corp, Tel: +1-250-860-8582, Email: [email protected]