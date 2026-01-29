CANTEX COMMENCES METALLURGICAL STUDY, PLAN FOR 2026 DRILLING AT NORTH RACKLA PROJECTS IN YUKON, CANADA

KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV: CD) (OTCQB: CTXDF) (the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of its 2025 program on its 100-percent-owned 14,077 hectare North Rackla claim block in the Yukon.

Dr. Charles Fipke reports

Massive Sulphide Silver-Lead-Zinc-Germanium Project

Metallurgical Study

Cantex has commenced a metallurgical test work program on its Massive Sulphide project.

The Company has engaged JDS Energy and Mining Inc. to manage the metallurgical testwork program under the supervision of senior metallurgist Shane Tad Crowie, PEng.

Drilling

Drilling at the Massive Sulphide project continues to extend the strike length of the mineralization. Just before the end of the 2025 drill season the first of a series of holes was completed to test a 150m step out of the mineralization to the northeast. This hole, testing the shallow portion of the strike, successfully intersected sulphide mineralization. Samples on the mineralization have been submitted to test their germanium content. Additional deeper drilling from this pad is planned for the start of the upcoming season. The drill has been winterized and remains on the pad for this work.

Results for this drilling are awaited.

Copper Project

The Copper Project was discovered by prospecting a soil-talus anomaly on the western side of the North Rackla property. Initial drilling intersected 2.5 metres of 3.93% copper including 1 metre of 7.32% copper (see news release of April 13, 2023). This was followed up with drilling early in the 2024 field season where results included 2.9 metres of 4.54% copper in hole YKDD24-287 (see news release of August 19, 2024).

Drilling in 2025 was designed to test for significant strike extensions to the previously discovered mineralization. Several anomalies detected by a ground geophysical induced polarization/conductivity survey were tested. Significant copper mineralization has not yet been intersected.

Regional Anomalies in North Rackla

During the 2025 field season work was conducted on several other areas within the claim block. This included the start to drill testing at the B43 base metal anomaly (See Map 1). Grab samples previously collected (see news release June 24, 2021) while prospecting the B43 anomaly are presented in the table below.

Sample Silver Copper Lead Zinc g/t % % % KAR3207 3,520 6.74 41.28 0.64 KAR3208 9,810 12.4 14.35 1.53 KAR4639 1,865 4.38 39.22 0.50 KAR4640 296 0.29 3.13 0.58

Three holes were drilled before the end of the season. Results for these holes are awaited.

2026 Drill Program

The 2026 drill program will have two main priorities. The first is to continue extending the strike length of the Main Zone mineralization. The second is to test a number of new targets within the North Rackla claim block. Rock samples collected at surface have shown elevated gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc values.

A new, lightweight, heli-portable drill rig is being constructed to be used for the regional target testing. This drill is to be ready for the start of the drill season.

Summary

Cantex looks forward to a productive drill season on its North Rackla project. Work will be undertaken not only on the advanced Massive Sulphide Project but also selected targets within the broader claim block.

Cantex is most encouraged by the recent dramatic increase in silver and gold prices. The high silver price is significant for our Main Zone, which contains up to 232 g/t silver (see release on Nov 5, 2019), and GZ Zone, which contains up to 363 g/t silver (see release Feb 16, 2022).

Several areas within Cantex's large 15km by 15km North Rackla claim block contain highly anomalous surficial gold mineralization. It is hoped that Cantex will be able to extend this mineralization to depth with the newly constructed drill.

Sample Preparation, QA and QC

The rock and soil–talus samples are sent to C.F. Mineral Research Ltd., an ISO 9001 accredited laboratory owned by Dr. Charles Fipke, where they are pulverized and prepared for analysis including the insertion of standards.

ALS Chemex in Vancouver analyzed the samples using a four–acid digestion with an ICP–MS finish. The 48 element ME–MS61 technique was used to provide a geochemical signature of the mineralization. Where lead, zinc or copper values exceeded one percent the Pb–OG62, Zn–OG62 or Cu–OG62 techniques were used. These have upper limits of 20% lead, 30% zinc and 50% copper, respectively. Samples with lead and zinc values over these limits were then analyzed by titration methods Pb–VOL70 and Zn–VOL50. Where silver samples exceeded 100 g/t the Ag–OG62 technique was used which has an upper limit of 1,500 g/t. Where silver values exceeded 1,500 g/t the Ag-GRA22 technique was used.

The technical information and results reported here have been reviewed by Mr. Chad Ulansky P.Geol., President and CEO of Cantex and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who is responsible for the technical content of this release.

Signed,

Charles Fipke

Dr. Charles Fipke, CM

Chairman

