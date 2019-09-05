Cantex Intersects 28.3 Metres (True Width of 14.15 Metres) of 114g/t Silver, 9.34% Lead and 12.37% Zinc at North Rackla, Yukon

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

KELOWNA, BC, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD: TSXV) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the work program at its Massive Sulphide project within its 100% owned 14,077 hectare North Rackla claim block.

Drilling

62 holes totalling over 14,000 metres have been completed on the 2.4 km long Massive Sulphide Zone so far this season. These holes have been drilled from 14 pads stretching along a strike length of 760 metres (or approximately 30% of the 2.4km strike length) within the Main Zone. The deepest sulphide intersection to date has been at 335 metres vertically below surface. Results have been received for holes totaling 2,648 metres. A map showing the pad locations on the Main Zone is presented on the Company's website (www.cantex.ca).

Extension Zone Highlights

Hole Pad Dip From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) True

Width

(m) Silver

(g/t) Lead

(%) Zinc

(%) Copper

(%) Manganese

(%) YKDD19-040 5 -62o 30.1 56.6 26.5 16.32 153.57 3.10 2.44 0.42 4.09























YKDD19-042 5 -70o 32.7 61.0 28.3 14.15 113.96 9.34 12.37 0.09 3.05 Including



36.1 37.1 1.0 0.50 134.00 56.59 0.40 0.03 4.32 And



46.0 50.0 4.0 2.00 150.50 7.39 36.96 0.05 2.53 And



56.0 59.0 3.0 1.50 213.33 10.73 41.43 0.10 1.41























YKDD19-043 5 -78o 61.8 84.4 22.6 8.47 48.20 8.20 4.90 0.04 3.20 Including



61.8 64.8 3.0 1.12 55.33 21.91 1.48 0.01 4.07 And



72.2 73.3 1.1 0.41 235.40 49.30 3.72 0.11 1.99 And



75.3 78.4 3.1 1.16 97.47 6.87 21.23 0.05 3.02

Drilling this season has focused on extending the mineralization along strike from the heavy massive sulphides intersected in 2018 (see news releases dated November 20, 2018) from Pad 6.

Moving along strike further to the northeast, heavy sulphide mineralization has been logged in a fan of four drill holes from Pad 26, located 625 metres northeast of Pad 6. Results for these holes are pending.

To the southwest, along strike from Pad 6, drilling in 2019 has been conducted from Pads 5, 4 and 3 which are 32, 82 and 129 metre step-outs respectively from Pad 6.

From Pad 5, holes YKDD19-039, YKDD19-040, YKDD19-042 and YKDD19-043 were drilled at an azimuth of 150 degrees. An additional hole from Pad 5 was drilled at a -88 degree dip which also intersected heavy massive sulphides between 103 and 135 metres for which assays are awaited. The mineralization in the shallowest hole, YKDD19-039, was oxidized as reflected in its lower metal content. As shown in the results table, exceptional silver, lead and zinc values continue to be intersected in fresh mineralization along strike to the southwest of the Main Zone.

Similar fans of five holes were completed from each of Pads 4 and 3. Heavy massive sulphides were logged in all ten holes and results are awaited.

Additional maps and sections are presented on the Company's website www.cantex.ca.

Summary

Cantex is extremely encouraged from the initial 2019 results which confirm last year's exciting world class discovery. Continuity along strike, depth and exceptional widths are confirmed as well as very high grades.

Quality Controls / Qualified Person

The drill holes reported in this press release were drilled using HQ (63.5mm) diamond drill bits. The core was logged, marked up for sampling and then divided into equal halves using a diamond saw on site. One half of the core was left in the original core box. The other half was sampled and placed into sealed bags which were in turn placed into larger bags closed with security seals prior to being transported to CF Mineral Research Ltd in Kelowna, BC.

At CF Minerals the samples were dried prior to crushing to -10 mesh. The samples, which averaged over 3kg, were then mixed prior to splitting off 800g. The 800g splits were pulverized to -200 mesh and a 250g split was sent for assay. Quality control procedures included the insertion of coarse quartz samples to assess the sample preparation. Silica blanks were inserted along with certified reference samples. These quality control samples were each inserted approximately every 20 samples.

ALS Chemex in Vancouver assayed the samples using a four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. The 48 element ME-MS61 technique was used to provide a geochemical signature of the mineralization. Where lead or zinc values exceeded one percent the Pb-OG62 or Zn-OG62 techniques were used. These have upper limits of 20% lead and 30% zinc respectively. When these upper limits were exceeded the samples were analyzed by titration methods Zn-VOL50 and Pb-VOL70.

The technical information and results reported here have been reviewed by Mr. Chad Ulansky P.Geol., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who is responsible for the technical content of this release.

