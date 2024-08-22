Cansortium Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

- Q2 Revenue up 12% YoY to a record $27.3 Million



- 11th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Cash Flow from Operations

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial results are presented in U.S. dollars.

"We delivered another quarter of year-over-year revenue growth and positive cash flow generation during the second quarter as we continued to execute on our growth objectives," said CEO Robert Beasley. "We continue to lay the foundation for growth and scalability while remaining excited about the opportunities ahead."

"In Florida, we have focused on enhancing manufacturing efficiencies and cultivation yields, which has resulted in both an improvement of product quality and cost of goods sold. This has allowed us to retain high profit margins while price competition continues to heat up."

"Looking ahead, we are excited about our upcoming business combination with RIV Capital and have already begun key integration steps. Our shared focus remains on driving growth and profitability by leveraging our core strengths in cultivation, operating expertise and inventory optimization to drive results for shareholders. We remain laser focused on our existing portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas and look forward to closing the RIV Capital agreement in the fourth quarter."

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights (vs. Q2 2023)

Revenue increased 12% to $27.3 million compared to $24.4 million .

compared to . Florida revenue increased 15% to $23.1 million compared to $20.1 million .

revenue increased 15% to compared to . Adjusted gross profit 1 was $12.3 million or 48.6% of revenue, compared to $10.2 million or 46.4% of revenue.

was or 48.6% of revenue, compared to or 46.4% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.7 million compared to $6.8 million , with the increase primarily driven by higher revenues due to additional production and stores.

compared to , with the increase primarily driven by higher revenues due to additional production and stores. Cash flow from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $2.8 million compared to $4.8 million in the prior year primarily due to settlement of tax payments that had been carried over from previous periods.

was compared to in the prior year primarily due to settlement of tax payments that had been carried over from previous periods. On June 30, 2024 , the Company had approximately $8.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $67.5 million of total debt, with approximately 300 million shares outstanding.

Recent Operational Highlights

In Florida , Cansortium currently operates 35 stores and anticipates opening 4 new stores by Q2 2025.

, Cansortium currently operates 35 stores and anticipates opening 4 new stores by Q2 2025. In Pennsylvania , Cansortium completed renovations and expanded its Hanover store, refreshing its look and doubling its size. The store remained operational for the entirety of renovations.

, Cansortium completed renovations and expanded its store, refreshing its look and doubling its size. The store remained operational for the entirety of renovations. The company has begun integration activities with RIV Capital sharing best operational practices and driving efficiencies in advance of the business combination expected to close in Q4 2024.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

________________________________________ 1 Adjusted gross profit is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted gross profit from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cansortium Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023

(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated)











June 30,

December 31,









2024

2023

Assets













Current assets













Cash





$ 8,483

$ 10,521

Trade receivable





83

215

Inventory, net

Note 3

13,400

9,244

Biological assets

Note 4

4,279

331

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

Note 5

2,705

1,882

Total current assets





28,950

22,193

















Property and equipment, net

Note 6

26,138

27,642

Intangible assets, net

Note 7

94,845

93,593

Right-of-use assets, net

Note 12

32,187

31,943

Goodwill

Note 8

1,525

1,525

Other assets





997

907

Total assets





$ 184,642

$ 177,803

















Liabilities













Current liabilities













Trade payable





$ 5,676

$ 5,525

Accrued liabilities





10,445

9,779

Income taxes payable





28,666

22,009

Derivative liabilities

Note 10

1,715

9,109

Current portion of notes payable, net

Note 11

62,063

213

Current portion of lease liabilities

Note 12

3,081

2,872

Total current liabilities





111,646

49,507

















Notes payable, net

Note 11

5,489

61,189

Lease liabilities

Note 12

37,944

37,242

Deferred tax liability





20,365

17,398

Other long-term liabilities

Note 20

3,447

3,882

Total liabilities





178,891

169,218

















Shareholders' equity













Share capital

Note 13

183,690

183,690

Share-based compensation reserve





6,931

6,739

Equity conversion feature





6,867

6,677

Warrants

Notes 13

29,634

29,634

Accumulated deficit





(221,037)

(217,821)

Foreign currency translation reserve





(334)

(334)

Total shareholders' equity





5,751

8,585

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$ 184,642

$ 177,803

Cansortium Inc.

Statement of Operations

For the three- and six-months ending June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated)









For the three months ended



For the six months ended









June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Revenue, net of discounts





$ 27,269

$ 24,430

$ 52,496

$ 46,486 Cost of goods sold





13,490

11,448

26,456

23,275 Gross profit before fair value adjustments





13,779

12,982

26,040

23,211





















Fair value adjustments on inventory sold





(1,788)

2,211

(160)

4,552 Unrealized gain (loss) on changes

in fair value of biological assets

Note 4

8,268

(3,035)

9,315

(8,092) Gross profit





20,259

12,158

35,195

19,671





















Expenses



















General and administrative

Note 14

4,607

2,571

8,570

4,883 Sales and marketing

Note 14

6,018

5,576

11,452

9,574 Depreciation and amortization

Notes 6,7

1,780

1,929

3,510

3,777 Share-based compensation





142

177

191

415 Total expenses





12,547

10,253

23,723

18,649





















Income from operations





7,712

1,905

11,472

1,022





















Other expense (income)



















Finance costs, net

Note 19

4,835

4,324

9,546

8,573 Gain on change in fair value of derivative liability

Notes 10

(5,707)

(442)

(7,394)

(164) Loss on disposal of assets





-

-

212

70 Loss from termination of a contract





3

82

3

3 Other miscellaneous income





(2)

-

-

67 Total other (income) expense





(871)

3,964

2,367

8,549





















Income (loss) before income taxes





8,583

(2,059)

9,105

(7,527)





















Income tax expense

Note 9

7,636

3,291

12,321

5,205





















Net comprehensive income (loss)





$ 947

$ (5,350)

$ (3,216)

$ (12,732)





















Net loss per share



















Basic and diluted - continuing operations





$ 0.00

$ (0.02)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.05)





















Weighted average number of shares



















Basic number of shares





299,573,039

296,938,910

299,551,203

286,804,241 Diluted number of shares





341,443,706

352,230,174

341,763,315

339,972,379

Cansortium Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated)













For the six months ended



June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023

Operating activities





Net loss from continuing operations $ (3,216) $ (12,732)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Unrealized loss (gain) on changes in fair value of biological assets (9,315) 8,092

Realized loss (gain) on changes in fair value of biological assets 160 (4,552)

Share-based compensation 191 415

Depreciation and amortization 7,473 8,042

Accretion and interest of convertible debentures 284 266

Accretion and interest of term loan 6,802 6,262

Interest of equipment loan - 13

Interest on insurance financing 30 -

Interest on convertible promissory note 49 -

Loss on disposal of assets 212 70

Change in fair market value of derivative (7,394) (164)

Interest on lease liabilities 2,405 2,037

Deferred tax expense 2,898 (1,517)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Trade receivable 132 1

Inventory 8,132 7,402

Biological assets (7,081) (8,886)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 687 11

Right of Use Assets/Liabilities (2,525) 67

Other assets (90) (40)

Trade payable 152 (135)

Accrued liabilities 666 (623)

Other long-term liabilities (435) (791)

Income taxes payable 6,657 6,722

Net cash provided by operating activities 6,874 9,960









Investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (3,902) (4,339)

Purchase of intangible assets (1,332) -

Net cash used in investing activities (5,234) (4,339)









Financing activities





Net proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants - 2,993

Net proceeds from convertible note 3,000 -

Payment of lease obligations (1,412) (3,188)

Net proceeds from auto and equipment loan 48 -

Principal repayments of notes payable (5,314) (4,988)

Net cash used in financing activities (3,678) (5,183)

Net increase (decrease) in cash (2,038) 438

Cash, beginning of period 10,521 8,359

Cash, end of period $ 8,483 $ 8,797

Cansortium Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated)



Three months ended

June 30, June 30,



2024 2023 Variance Net loss $ 947 $ (5,350) $ 6,297 Finance costs, net 4,835 4,324 511 Income taxes 7,636 3,291 4,345 Depreciation and amortization 3,771 3,887 (116) EBITDA $ 17,189 $ 6,152 $ 11,037









Three months ended

June 30, June 30,



2024 2023 Variance EBITDA $ 17,189 $ 6,152 $ 11,037 Change in fair value of biological assets (6,480) 824 (7,304) Change in fair market value of derivative (5,707) (442) (5,265) Professional Fees 1,852 - 1,852 One-time employee costs 454 - 454 Loss on termination of contract - 82 (82) Share-based compensation 142 177 (35) Other non-recurring expense/(income) 240 - 240 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,690 $ 6,793 $ 897









Six months ended

June 30, June 30,



2024 2023 Variance Net loss $ (3,216) $ (12,732) $ 9,516 Finance costs, net 9,546 8,573 973 Income taxes 12,321 5,205 7,116 Depreciation and amortization 7,473 7,662 (189) EBITDA $ 26,124 $ 8,708 $ 17,416









Six months ended

June 30, June 30,



2024 2023 Variance EBITDA $ 26,124 $ 8,708 $ 17,416 Change in fair value of biological assets (9,155) 3,540 (12,695) Change in fair market value of derivative (7,394) (164) (7,230) Professional Fees 3,641 - 3,641 One-time employee costs 614 - 614 Loss on termination of contract - 3 (3) Share-based compensation 191 415 (224) Loss on diposal of assets 212 - 212 Other non-recurring expense/(income) 241 137 104 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,474 $ 12,639 $ 1,835

