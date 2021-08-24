Cansortium Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Q2 Revenue up 24% YoY to $16.5 Million; Adjusted EBITDA up ~2x to $5.2 Million

Management to Host Conference Call Tomorrow at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time

MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, as well as recent operational highlights. Unless otherwise indicated, all results are presented in U.S. dollars.

"We continued to drive growth and profitability in our key markets during the second quarter, as reflected by another month of record sales in May," said CEO Robert Beasley. "Our continued focus on providing differentiated, high-quality flower and wellness products has been well received by our patients. Additionally, we are now offering several boutique strains that have never been sold in the Florida market."

Cansortium significantly improved its balance sheet during the quarter with debt and equity financings of nearly $90 million, which enabled the Company to cancel legacy debt and extend maturities to 2025, as well as redeem all outstanding convertible notes. Cansortium now has both the capital and flexibility needed to execute its expansion plans.

Mr. Beasley continued, "Our core operations in Florida are performing well and our expansion plans are fully-funded. There have been minor supply chain and construction delays for several projects in Florida, which will delay the expected timing of our production ramp and push our schedule back by approximately two months. In addition, we have experienced delays in the Michigan market which, albeit a small market for us, will also impact our guidance for 2021 as we continue to hold product for sale to hedge against volatile pricing.

"Overall, we continue to expect significant growth in 2021. Our revised outlook for 2021 calls for $70-80 million of revenue with $18-26 million of adjusted EBITDA1, reflecting year-over-year growth of approximately 43% and 114%, respectively. We see upside to these numbers if the construction market opens up earlier than our current projections.

_________________________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA from EBITDA plus (minus) unrealized loss (gain) on embedded derivatives, plus (minus) certain one-time non-operating expenses, as determined by management. A reconciliation from adjusted EBITDA to net loss is included in the accompanying financial schedules.

"Other progress on various initiatives includes last week's opening of a new dispensary in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and securing our third Pennsylvania location in Annville, which we expect to open by the end of the year. In addition, we expect to open our 27th dispensary in Florida by the end of the third quarter and have identified four additional sites for continued growth in the first half of 2022."

Q2 2021 Financial Highlights (vs. Q2 2020)

Revenue increased 24% to $16.5 million compared to $13.2 million .

compared to . Florida revenue increased 22% to $14.6 million compared to $12.0 million .

revenue increased 22% to compared to . Adjusted gross profit 2 increased 24% to $10.7 million or 65.1% of revenue, compared to $8.7 million or 65.5% of revenue.

increased 24% to or 65.1% of revenue, compared to or 65.5% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA approximately doubled to $5.2 million or 31.8% of revenue, compared to $2.6 million or 19.7% of revenue.

or 31.8% of revenue, compared to or 19.7% of revenue. At June 30, 2021 , the Company had approximately $26 million of cash and cash equivalents and $71 million of total debt, with approximately 264 million fully diluted shares outstanding (based on treasury stock method and share price on June 30, 2021 ).

Recent Operational Highlights

Launched Sweetwater , a new line of premium cannabis whole flower.

, a new line of premium cannabis whole flower. Hired a new Head of Cultivation.

Appointed multiple new board members, including Mark Eckenrode , Alex Spiro , and the Company's new Executive Chairman of the Board, William Smith .

, , and the Company's new Executive Chairman of the Board, . In July, the Company opened its 26 th Florida dispensary in Deerfield Beach .

dispensary in . All convertible notes from the Company's capital structure were converted to shares during the second quarter. A total of approximately $18.0 million of debt was converted into common shares of the Company.

of debt was converted into common shares of the Company. The Company sold approximately 2,600 lbs. of biomass from Michigan inventory in July.

____________________________________ 2 Adjusted gross profit is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted gross profit from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.

2021 Outlook

The Company is revising its 2021 outlook for revenue to range between $70-$80 million, with adjusted EBITDA ranging between $18-$26 million. This compares to approximately $52 million of revenue and $10 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2020.

In Florida, Cansortium continues to expect a total of 27 dispensaries to be operational by the end of 2021 and has identified four additional locations to be opened in 2022. In Michigan, the Company is holding 900 lbs. of flower prepared for sale. However, due to the pricing volatility, the Company is timing the sales cycle to realize optimal value.

The Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes, along with the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and are also accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.getfluent.com.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results and operational highlights.

Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 319-4610

International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340

Conference ID: 10016120

Link: Cansortium Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (949) 200-4603.

The conference call will also be available for replay via the News & Events section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.getfluent.com/.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF." For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: www.getfluent.com

CANSORTIUM INC.











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION







(USD '000)





























































June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents





$ 26,004

$ 3,392 Accounts receivable





122

148 Inventory, net





5,560

5,006 Biological assets





2,495

1,914 Note receivable





4,462

3,859 Prepaid income taxes





1,598

- Prepaid expenses and other current assets





1,267

1,365 Total current assets





41,508

15,684













Investment held for sale





200

200













Property and equipment, net





25,309

19,517 Intangible assets, net





96,269

97,035 Right-of-use assets





19,008

19,094 Deposit





2,727

1,050 Goodwill





1,526

1,526 Other assets





486

425 Total assets





$ 187,033

$ 154,531













Liabilities











Current liabilities











Accounts payable





4,530

4,808 Accrued liabilities





6,834

7,614 Income taxes payable





-

8,925 Derivative liabilities





-

7,412 Current portion of notes payable





375

38,583 Lease obligations





2,181

1,894 Total current liabilities





13,920

69,236







-



Notes payable, net of current portion and loan issuance costs





53,410

13,182 Lease obligations, net of current portion





20,889

20,811 Deferred income taxes





24,430

23,471 Total liabilities





112,649

126,700













Shareholders' equity











Share capital





196,588

137,835 Share-based compensation reserve





5,717

4,675 Equity conversion feature





11,044

11,044 Warrants





30,148

13,265 Accumulated deficit





(168,723)

(138,609) Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(390)

(379) Total shareholders' equity





74,384

27,831













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$ 187,033

$ 154,531

CANSORTIUM INC.



















STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS



















USD ('000)

















































For the three months

ended June 30,

For the six months

ended June 30,

















2021

2020

2021

2020





















Revenue, net of discounts





$ 16,469

$ 13,241

$ 31,584

$ 23,404 Cost of goods sold





5,745

4,567

11,152

8,227 Gross profit before fair value adjustments





10,724

8,674

20,432

15,177





















Realized fair value of increments on inventory sold





(4,727)

(4,953)

(9,320)

(12,515) Unrealized change in fair value of biological assets





(1,224)

7,572

5,655

19,682 Gross profit





4,773

11,293

16,767

22,344





















Expenses



















General and administrative





2,868

3,064

6,156

6,202 Share-based compensation





285

2,362

3,517

3,249 Sales and marketing





3,515

3,481

7,061

6,602 Depreciation and amortization





1,547

1,572

3,078

3,074 Total expenses





8,215

10,479

19,812

19,127





















Loss from operations





(3,442)

814

(3,045)

3,217





















Other expense (income)



















Interest expense, net





4,719

3,798

7,849

7,557 Change in fair market value of derivative liability





(1,143)

(828)

(1,551)

1,007 Loss on debt settlement





10,751

-

10,751

- Private placement issuance expense





6,640

-

6,640

- Equity loss on investment in associate





-

31

-

215 Loss on debt restructuring





-

-

-

8,065 (Gain)/Loss on disposal of assets





1

(54)

50

(54) Other (income) expense





(18)

(8)

(131)

7 Total other expense (income)





20,950

2,939

23,609

16,797





















Loss before income taxes





(24,392)

(2,125)

(26,654)

(13,580)





















Income taxes





594

3,308

3,431

6,141





















Net loss





(24,986)

(5,433)

(30,085)

(19,721)





















(Gain)/Loss from discontinued operations





33

34

31

(342)





















Net loss after discontinued operations





$ (25,019)

$ (5,467)

$ (30,115)

$ (19,379)





















Other comprehensive loss:



















Foreign exchange translation gain (loss)





(16)

254

(11)

184





















Comprehensive loss





$ (25,035)

$ (5,213)

$ (30,126)

$ (19,195)





















Net loss per share



















Basic





$ (0.11)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.10) Diluted





$ (0.11)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.10)

CANSORTIUM INC.



STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(USD '000)











For the six months ended June 30,

2021 2020 Operating activities



Net loss $ (30,115) $ (19,379) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (5,655) (19,682) Realized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets 9,320 12,515 Share-based compensation 3,517 3,249 Depreciation and amortization 4,675 4,059 Discontinued operations 31 (342) Accretion of convertible debentures 2,242 3,834 Interest on lease liabilities 1,257 1,987 Change in fair market value of derivative (1,551) 1,007 Loss on investment in associate - 215 Loss on debt restructuring - 8,065 Loss on debt settlement 10,751 - (Gain)/Loss on disposal of assets 50 (54) Deferred tax expense 959 1,862 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable 26 11 Inventory (554) (5,401) Biological assets (4,246) 5,265 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,875 (646) Right-of-use assets (1,280) (728) Right-of-use liabilties 1,262 - Other assets (61) (84) Accounts payable (278) 968 Accrued liabilities (651) 1,083 Income taxes (10,523) 4,410 Other liabilities - 115 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (18,949) 2,329





Investing activities



Purchases of property and equipment (8,408) (2,126) Payment of notes receivable 284 150 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 24 - Notes receivable (1,020) (696) Proceeds from sale of subsidiary - 600 Net cash used in investing activities (9,120) (2,072)





Financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants 23,730 4,351 Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of loan issuance costs 63,133 62 Payment of lease obligations (2,154) (2,133) Exercise of warrants 1,365 - Principal repayments of notes payable (35,382) (35) Net cash provided by financing activities 50,692 2,245 Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (11) 184 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 22,612 2,686 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,392 2,516 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 26,004 $ 5,202

CANSORTIUM INC.





ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION





USD ('000)































Three months ended

June 30, June 30,



2021 2020 Variance Net loss $ (25,019) $ (5,467) $ (19,552) Interest expense 4,719 3,798 921 Income taxes 594 3,308 (2,714) Depreciation and amortization 2,429 2,064 365 EBITDA $ (17,277) $ 3,702 $ (20,979)

























Three months ended

June 30, June 30,

2021 2020 Variance EBITDA $ (17,277) $ 3,702 $ (20,979) Change in fair value of biological assets 5,951 (2,619) 8,570 Change in fair market value of derivative (1,143) (828) (315) Loss on debt settlement 10,751 - 10,751 Private placement issuance expense 6,640 - 6,640 Share-based compensation 285 2,362 (2,077) Discontinued operations 33 34 (1) Loss on disposal of assets 1 $ (54) 55 Other non-recurring expense/(income) (18) 31 (49) Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,223 $ 2,628 $ 2,595

SOURCE Cansortium Inc

For further information: Company Contact: Robert Beasley, CEO, (305) 900-6266, www.getfluent.com; Investor Relations Contact: Sean Mansouri, CFA, Elevate IR, (949) 200-4603, [email protected]; Media Contact: Julie Dietel, Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency, [email protected], (978) 502-7705

