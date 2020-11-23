Cansortium Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

Another strong quarter highlighted by $3.6M of Adjusted EBITDA on $14.3M of revenue

MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated provider of premium-quality medical cannabis, today announced financial results for its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes, along with the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and are also accessible through a link on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.cansortium.com.

Selected Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue of $14.3 million , an increase of 94 percent or $6.9 million compared with consolidated revenue of $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.

, an increase of 94 percent or compared with consolidated revenue of in the third quarter of 2019. Consolidated loss from operations of $(1.9) million , compared to loss from operations of $(8.1) million in the third quarter of 2019.

, compared to loss from operations of in the third quarter of 2019. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $3.6 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA (1) loss of $(2.1) million in the third quarter of 2019.

of $3.6 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(2.1) million in the third quarter of 2019. Consolidated net loss of $(8.9) million , or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to consolidated net loss of $(11.3) million , or $(0.06) per diluted share for the same period last year.

, or per diluted share, compared to consolidated net loss of , or per diluted share for the same period last year. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company opened its 21st medical marijuana dispensary in Coral Springs, FL. It operated 16 dispensaries during the comparable period in 2019. In October and November of 2020, the Company opened its 22nd and 23rd Florida dispensary in Coral Gables, FL and Kendall, FL, respectively.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA from EBITDA plus (minus) unrealized loss (gain) on embedded derivatives, plus (minus) certain one-time non-operating expenses, as determined by management. Reconciliations from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss are included in the accompanying financial schedules.

Selected Year-to-Date 2020 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue of $37.7 million , an increase of 50 percent or $18.7 million compared with consolidated revenue of $19.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 .

, an increase of 50 percent or compared with consolidated revenue of during the nine months ended . Consolidated income from operations of $1.3 million , compared to loss from operations of $(28.7) million during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 .

, compared to loss from operations of during the nine months ended . Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $7.0 million , compared to Adjusted EBITDA (1) loss of $(7.2) million during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 .

of , compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of during the nine months ended . Consolidated net loss of $(28.3) million , or $(0.14) per diluted share, compared to consolidated net loss of $(33.1) million , or $(0.18) per diluted share for the same period last year.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA from EBITDA plus (minus) unrealized loss (gain) on embedded derivatives, plus (minus) certain one-time non-operating expenses, as determined by management. Reconciliations from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss are included in the accompanying financial schedules.

Full Year 2020 Outlook

The Company has continued to make progress on its targeted initiatives focused on growth and long-term shareholder value creation. In its home state of Florida, the Company secured an additional cultivation and production facility during the second quarter of 2020 with minimum capital outlay, with operations anticipated to commence in the fourth quarter of 2020, and has opened five of the six dispensaries planned for 2020. In Pennsylvania, the Company is actively pursuing two additional dispensary locations to augment the strong sales of its existing Hanover dispensary. In Michigan, the Company enhanced the cultivation team on the ground with the engagement of Freedom Town. Finally, in Texas, the Company recently secured an extension of its convertible notes to allow the Company to continue to seek longer-term solutions there. The Company reiterates its full year 2020 outlook for consolidated revenues in the range of $55 million to $60 million and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $14 million. The forecast is based on projected revenues of at least $45 million for Cansortium's Florida operations with additional revenue from the Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas markets.

ABOUT CANSORTIUM INC.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, and operating under the Fluent™ brand, Cansortium is focused on being the highest quality cannabis company in the State of Florida driven by unrelenting commitment to operational excellence from seed to sale. Cansortium has developed strong proficiencies in each of cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities, the result of successfully operating in the highly regulated cannabis industry. In addition to Florida, Cansortium is seeking to create significant shareholder value in the attractive markets of Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares and warrants trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and "TIUM.WT.U", respectively, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol (OTCQB: CNTMF). Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on, November 24, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. Eastern time, to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results.

All interested parties can join the conference call by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (Canada/USA) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Callers should dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/cansortium20201123.html

Forward-Looking Information

All projections related to anticipated future results are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially. Projections are predicated on the Company's ability to continue successfully implementing the strategic growth and cost-saving initiatives identified by the Special Committee of the Board. In addition, projections are based on the Company's ability to secure and effectively deploy its capital resources toward those initiatives.

Certain information in this news release, may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Financial Tables Follow











Cansortium Inc.







Consolidated Statements of Financial Position







As of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019







(USD '000)



















September 30, December 31,

2020 2019 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,072 $ 2,516 Accounts receivable

65

144 Inventory

9,574

6,709 Biological assets

6,128

3,845 Note receivable

4,895

3,870 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,311

556 Total current assets

26,045

17,640









Investment held for sale

324

- Assets held for sale

-

6,301









Property and equipment, net

18,677

19,128 Intangible assets, net

97,418

98,566 Right-of-use assets

19,410

20,190 Investment in associate

3,043

3,424 Goodwill

1,526

1,526 Other assets

390

291 Total assets $ 166,833 $ 167,066









Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

4,558

7,860 Accrued liabilities

4,107

5,135 Income taxes payable

6,401

1,492 Derivative liabilities

13,436

13,198 Current portion of notes payable

37,211

9,350 Lease obligations

1,979

1,761 Other current liabilities

350

- Total current liabilities

68,042

38,796









Liabilities held for sale

-

3,240









Notes payable, net of current portion

12,695

31,053 Lease obligations, net of current portion

20,728

21,166 Deferred income taxes

26,657

24,957 Other long-term liabilities

468

676 Total liabilities

128,590

119,888









Shareholders' equity







Share capital

147,846

149,322 Share-based compensation reserve

4,148

2,977 Equity conversion feature

12,250

7,613 Warrants

13,265

11,773 Accumulated deficit

(138,891)

(123,785) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(375)

(563) Total shareholders' equity attributable to Cansortium Inc. shareholders

38,243

47,337 Non-controlling interests

-

(159) Total shareholders' equity

38,243

47,178









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 166,833 $ 167,066

Cansortium Inc.















Consolidated Statement of Operations















For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019







(USD '000)

















For the three months

ended September 30,

For the nine months

ended September 30,







2020

2019



2020 2019

















Revenue, net of discounts $ 14,313 $ 7,387

$ 37,718 $ 19,005 Cost of goods sold

4,784

2,722



13,011 6,822 Gross profit before fair value adjustments

9,529

4,665



24,707 12,183

















Realized fair value of increments on inventory sold

6,051

3,341



18,566 6,692 Unrealized change in fair value of biological assets

(4,263)

(1,109)



(23,945) (3,182) Gross profit

7,741

2,433



30,086 8,673

















Expenses















General and administrative

2,861

4,362



9,064 19,384 Share-based compensation

1,689

258



4,938 1,744 Sales and marketing

3,561

3,348



10,162 8,972 Depreciation and amortization

1,561

2,549



4,635 7,250 Total expenses

9,672

10,517



28,799 37,350

















Income (loss) from operations

(1,931)

(8,084)



1,287 (28,677)

















Discontinued operations

236

-



(106) -

















Other expense (income)















Interest expense, net

3,892

2,926



11,448 9,786 Change in fair market value of derivative

673

(2,631)



1,680 (6,172) Loss on investment in associate

166

-



381 - Gain in fair market value of investment in associate

-

-



- (3,388) Loss on debt restructuring

-

-



8,065 - Loss on disposal of assets

710

2,205



656 2,205 Other expense

1

257



7 285 Total other expense (income)

5,442

2,757



22,237 2,716

















Loss before taxes

(7,609)

(10,841)



(20,844) (31,393)

















Income taxes

1,281

432



7,422 1,708

















Net loss

(8,890)

(11,273)



(28,266) (33,101)

















Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

-

83



- (204)

















Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (8,890) $ (11,356)

$ (28,266) $ (32,897)

















Net loss per share















Basic $ (0.04) $ (0.06)

$ (0.14) $ (0.18) Diluted $ (0.04) $ (0.06)

$ (0.14) $ (0.18)

Cansortium Inc.



Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019



(USD '000)





For the nine months

ended September 30,

2020 2019 Operating activities



Net loss $ (28,266) $ (33,101) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (23,945) (3,182) Share-based compensation 4,938 2,005 Depreciation and amortization 6,146 8,252 Discontinued operations (106) - Amortization of debt discount - 4,497 Accretion of convertible debentures 5,974 - Interest on lease liabilities 3,324 - Change in fair market value of derivative 1,680 (6,172) Loss on investment in associate 381 - Gain in fair market value of investment in associate - (3,388) Loss on debt restructuring 8,066 - Loss on disposal of assets 656 2,205 Deferred tax expense 1,700 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable 79 (51) Inventory (2,930) (3,715) Biological assets 21,662 2,746 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (492) (5,561) Right-of-use assets (1,439) - Other assets (99) (1,116) Accounts payable (309) 102 Accrued liabilities 2,205 (3,357) Income taxes payable 4,909 1,838 Lease obligations - 1,772 Other current liabilities (251) 398 Other liabilities (160) - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,723 (35,828)





Investing activities



Purchases of property and equipment (3,136) (12,558) Purchase of intangible assets - (319) Payment of notes receivable 350 - Notes receivable (1,375) - Proceeds from sale of subsidiary 600 - Net cash used in investing activities (3,561) (12,877)





Financing activities



Proceeds from IPO - 56,178 Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants 4,351 - Proceeds from issuance of notes payable 62 41,006 Payment of lease obligations (3,207) 921 Interest repayments of notes payable - - Principal repayments of notes payable - (46,353) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,206 51,752 Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 188 (59) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,556 2,988 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,516 2,026 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,072 $ 5,014





Cash paid during the period for interest $ 2,457 $ 585





Non-cash transactions:



Issuance of shares to acquire additional interest in consolidated entity $ - $ 13,786 Shares returns for sale of interest in subsidiaries $ (4,374) $ - Founders shares return $ (10,970) $ - Note payable amendment $ 10,380 $ - Issuance of share for convertible debentures amendment $ 2,082 $ -

Cansortium Inc.













Financial Highlights













For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019









(USD '000)















Three months ended

Nine months ended Financial results September

30, 2020 September

30, 2019 Variance

September

30, 2020 September

30, 2019 Variance















Revenue $ 14,313 $ 7,387 $ 6,926

$ 37,718 $ 19,005 $ 18,713















Gross profit $ 7,741 $ 2,433 $ 5,308

$ 30,086 $ 8,673 $ 21,413 Gross margin 54.1% 32.9% 21.1%

79.8% 45.6% 34.1%















Adjusted gross profit (1) $ 9,529 $ 4,665 $ 4,864

$ 24,707 $ 12,183 $ 12,524 Adjusted gross margin (1) 66.6% 63.2% 3.4%

65.5% 64.1% 1.4%















Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 9,672 $ 10,517 $ (845)

$ 28,799 $ 37,350 $ (8,552)















EBITDA (1) $ (1,617) $ (4,483) $ 2,867

$ (3,243) $ (11,854) $ 8,611 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 3,645 $ (2,095) $ 5,740

$ 6,990 $ (7,224) $ 14,215















Net loss $ (8,890) $ (11,273) $ 2,383

$ (28,266) $ (33,101) $ 4,835 Net loss per share (basic) $ (0.04) $ (0.06) $ 0.01

$ (0.14) $ (0.18) $ 0.04 Net loss per share (diluted) $ (0.04) $ (0.06) $ 0.01

$ (0.14) $ (0.18) $ 0.04





(1) Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to the reconciliation to IFRS and quarterly results of operations sections at the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis document for reconciliation to IFRS.

Cansortium Inc.

Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(USD '000)

EBITDA

EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates EBITDA from net income (loss), plus (minus) interest expense (income), plus income taxes, plus depreciation and amortization, as follows:



















Three months ended

Nine months ended

September

30, 2020 September

30, 2019 Variance

September

30, 2020 September

30, 2019 Variance



Net loss $ (8,890) $ (11,273) $ 2,383

$ (28,266) $ (33,101) $ 4,835 Interest expense 3,892 2,926 966

11,448 9,786 1,662 Income taxes 1,281 432 849

7,422 1,708 5,714 Depreciation and amortization 2,100 3,432 (1,332)

6,153 9,753 (3,600) EBITDA $ (1,617) $ (4,483) $ 2,866

$ (3,243) $ (11,854) $ 8,611

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA from EBITDA plus (minus) unrealized loss (gain) on embedded derivatives, plus (minus) certain one-time non-operating expenses, as determined by management. The reconciliation from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:



















Three months ended

Nine months ended

September

30, 2020 September

30, 2019 Variance

September

30, 2020 September

30, 2019 Variance EBITDA $ (1,617) $ (4,483) $ 2,866

$ (3,243) $ (11,854) $ 8,611 Change in fair value of biological assets 1,788 2,232 (444)

(5,379) 3,510 (8,889) Change in fair market value of derivative 673 (2,631) 3,304

1,680 (6,172) 7,852 Gain in fair value of investment in associate - - -

- (3,388) 3,388 Share-based compensation 1,689 258 1,431

4,938 1,744 3,194 Discontinued operations 236 - 236

(106) - (106) Loss on debt restructuring - - -

8,065 - 8,065 Other non-recurring expense 876 2,530 (1,654)

1,035 8,935 (7,900) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,645 $ (2,095) $ 5,740

$ 6,990 $ (7,224) $ 14,215

For further information: www.getfluent.com; Cansortium Investors and Media, Robert Beasley, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], [email protected]

