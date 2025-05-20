CanReview Launches Canada's Single Research Ethics Review System

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Marking International Clinical Trials Day, CanReview's digital platform to support pan-Canadian single research ethics review of multi-site clinical trials is now open to research ethics boards (REBs), institutions and researchers across Canada. With a collaborative REB framework and strict review timelines, the CanReview system improves clinical trials efficiency and ensures the highest ethical and quality standards.

"This is an important and long-awaited milestone for patients who so often depend on clinical trials for critically needed treatments," says Maureen Smith, patient advocate and CanReview Partner living with a rare disease. "Patients want more access to clinical trials and deserve to benefit from medical advances. This is only possible if we create an attractive, welcoming clinical trial ecosystem without unnecessary barriers."

REBs across Canada can now express interest in participating in the CanReview system. Institutions across Canada can register as participating sites, enabling their researchers and research teams to submit new clinical trials or site applications for research ethics review. A dedicated Navigator and weekly webinars are available to help onboard and orient new users to the CanReview system.

"The energy and momentum surrounding CanReview is a testament to our shared vision of making Canada a more competitive clinical trials destination, bringing more economic and patient opportunities to all corners of this country," says Susan Marlin, Nominated Principal Investigator for the CanReview collaboration. "We are deeply thankful to many people who rolled up their sleeves to bring CanReview to life, including our pan-Canadian leadership team and committee members, tactical team volunteers, and our CanReview Partners."

More than 150 people from across Canada's clinical trials community participated in one of CanReview's tactical teams to resolve foundational questions and enable system readiness. Over the coming months, CanReview will refine processes and supports, and continue to assist efforts to remove interprovincial barriers to enable full participation in all jurisdictions.

"Many other countries, including Australia, Brazil, Denmark, Spain, the UK and the US, have had a system like this in place for more than a decade. Now, it's Canada's turn," says PJ Devereaux, Nominated Principal Applicant for the Accelerating Clinical Trials (ACT) Consortium. "CanReview provides a clear path forward to strengthen Canada's health research environment. Every province and every patient wins when we have more and better clinical trials, which CanReview will facilitate."

About CanReview

CanReview is a pan-Canadian collaboration supported by the Accelerating Clinical Trials (ACT) Consortium to enable a single research ethics review for multi-site clinical trials conducted across Canada, while ensuring the highest ethical standards. Collaborating with Research Ethics Boards, research teams, Indigenous community members, institutions and sponsors, patients and family partners and others, we are developing a system to enhance efficiencies and increase Canada's competitiveness, expand clinical trials to underserved, rural and remote locations, and promote equitable access to trial participation. Together, we're building a Canada-wide ethics review system that benefits all people in Canada. Get started with CanReview: www.canreview.ca.

