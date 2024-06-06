CanREA welcomes Quebec energy bill

CanREA salutes the release of one of the most important pieces of energy management and oversight legislation in Quebec in nearly 30 years.

MONTREAL, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) welcomes the introduction of Bill 69, Assurant la gouvernance responsable des ressources énergétiques et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives, which was tabled today in Quebec's National Assembly.

"Consultations on the proposed legislation will be the ideal forum for a broad discussion on energy futures with all stakeholders, including the renewable energy sector, municipalities and First Nations," said Jean Habel, CanREA's Director for Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

"For CanREA, the priorities will be to strengthen the role of the Régie de l'Énergie du Québec, to contribute to the implementation of an integrated energy resources plan, to ensure a better vision for stakeholders in the deployment of the transportation network, to enable greater agility in the deployment of renewable energy and to enshrine in law the achievement of net-zero emissions by 2050," Habel added.

Development of an Integrated Energy Resources Plan

CanREA is pleased to note the Government's intention to deploy an Integrated Energy Resources Plan, a comprehensive tool that is being used in several Canadian provinces to develop a long-term vision of their energy needs and supply.

CanREA had previously recommended this tool to the Quebec government and is ready to help inform its development going forward.

An opportunity for diversification

CanREA believes that legislation should further encourage the deployment of decentralized energy resources, such as net metering and local energy storage, in Quebec's energy mix, while respecting the distinctive character of the Quebec model for transmission and distribution through Hydro-Québec.

"Every kilowatt of renewable energy is valuable to achieving our climate and reliability goals. Several actions must be taken simultaneously: we need to increase total production and also meet the rising demand with greater energy efficiency and reduce consumption peaks," Habel said.

Strengthening the role of the Régie de l'Énergie

CanREA would like to emphasize the key role of the Régie de l'Énergie in Quebec's energy ecosystem. Its role should be enhanced to include reviewing all future procurements and calls for tender in the energy sector.

In this way, the Régie de l'Énergie could ensure that all the actions taken by the various stakeholders will meet Quebec's future energy needs while respecting government policies and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

A societal project

Bill 69 will open a significant discussion on Quebec's energy future. CanREA and its members will contribute their significant energy expertise and work to ensure that future regulations align with the ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 while also contributing positively to the economy.

"The energy transition is a wider civil society project. Environmental, social justice and economic development aspects must be considered, and all stakeholders must be allowed to participate if it is to be successful," Habel said.

