Canopy Rivers Announces Change to Board of Directors

TORONTO, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Further to Canopy Growth Corporation's press release today, Bruce Linton has also stepped down as Chairman and Director of Canopy Rivers Inc. (the "Company" or "Canopy Rivers") (TSXV: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF), effective immediately. Canopy Rivers' board of directors and executive team would like to thank Mr. Linton for his contributions to the Company through the early development of the global cannabis sector.

"We are grateful for all of the contributions that Bruce made to both Canopy Rivers and to the cannabis industry as a whole," said Narbe Alexandrian, President and CEO of Canopy Rivers. "As we enter the next chapter of our Company's history, we are excited to continue working with Canopy Growth."

About Canopy Rivers Inc.

Canopy Rivers is a unique investment and operating platform structured to pursue investment opportunities in the emerging global cannabis sector. Canopy Rivers works collaboratively with Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED, NYSE: CGC) to identify strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. Canopy Rivers has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector. As the portfolio continues to develop, constituents will be provided with opportunities to work with Canopy Growth and collaborate among themselves, which Canopy Rivers believes will maximize value for its shareholders and foster an environment of innovation, synergy and value creation for the entire ecosystem.

