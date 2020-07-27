Canopy Growth's New Online Store Provides One-Stop Shop for Growing U.S. Product Portfolio

ShopCanopy.com offers a convenient online shopping destination and features the company's growing portfolio of CBD brands

SMITHS FALLS, ON and NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, today announced the launch of its new U.S. e-commerce website: ShopCanopy.com ("ShopCanopy").

ShopCanopy serves as the online home for Canopy Growth's growing portfolio of U.S. hemp-derived CBD product lines, and a one-stop shop for over 25 product SKUs from brands such as First & Free, This Works, and BioSteel. The site will continue to feature new brands from Canopy Growth, including the highly anticipated launch of Martha Stewart CBD.

"We're pleased to offer our customers a convenient, one-stop destination for exploring and purchasing Canopy Growth's products in the U.S.," said Sol Clahane, Vice President and General Manager – US Region, Canopy Growth. "As our exciting portfolio of hemp-based CBD products continues to grow and diversify, it's our ambition to offer competitively-priced, high quality products for each consumer need state and price point."

The intuitive, easy-to-navigate site allows consumers to search by brand or product category, such as softgels, oils, topicals or sport. ShopCanopy also features a robust educational component with more than 75 FAQs, blog posts and informative CBD educational material. The content provides consumers with an accessible, transparent, and trustworthy resource for science-backed information on CBD safety, dosing, benefits, product quality and more.

"We know consumers are looking for products they can trust in the nascent CBD industry," continued Clahane. As an industry leader, we see an opportunity to build brand loyalty by dealing directly with consumers through an e-commerce platform that brings Canopy Growth's entire product portfolio together in one place for the first time."

Canopy Growth is committed to selling only high-quality, tested and reliable products, and ensuring it makes no claims unless clinically validated. Every product sold on ShopCanopy will be accompanied by a Certificate of Analysis, which provides consumers with a complete list of third-party verified ingredients and testing to certify precise and accurate labeling of cannabinoid content, purity and safety. Canopy Growth only sells CBD products in states where it is permissible under state law in order to ensure compliance with state consumer protection mandates and following the most stringent state laws regarding sale of CBD. The Company is also abiding by existing FDA regulations for manufacturing, labeling and marketing dietary supplements.

For more information, or to purchase* Canopy Growth products, visit www.shopcanopy.com.

*Shipping available to select states. For a full list of available shipping destinations visit: http://shopcanopy.com/en/terms/shipping-policy

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as medical devices through Canopy Growth's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

