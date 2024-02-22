CANOPY GROWTH LAUNCHES NEW PRE-ROLLS FROM 7ACRES AND HIWAY

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis company, today announced the introduction of five new pre-roll products across the Company's adult-use cannabis portfolio from brands 7ACRES and Hiway.

"Forging ahead with our commitment to innovation, we're excited to offer new pre-roll offerings that meet consumers across a range of occasions and price points," said Dave Paterson, President, Canada, Canopy Growth. "With convenience and enjoyment in mind, our new 7ACRES Smooth Burners offer a high-quality pre-roll with a unique filter design enabling a smooth and slow session, while our new Hiway Water Hash Infused pre-rolls provide consumers a premium experience in a value package."

7ACRES

7ACRES Smooth Burners 2x0.7g cannabis pre-rolls feature a hybrid designed to deliver the smoothest and slowest burn. Smooth Burners derive from GMO Zkittlez x Funky Zktlz lineage and feature 22-28% THC.

7ACRES Smooth Burners 0.7g are built for a slow burning and smooth smoking experience thanks to a unique filter design to optimize airflow and ensure a smooth smoke, 7ACRES Smooth Burners are also relightable and crafted for those on the go who may want to reenjoy later.

Hiway

For those looking for high-quality in a value package, Hiway Water Hash Infused pre-rolls 3x0.5g deliver the goods. Developed for high THC, with a flavourful selection of blended indica or sativa cultivars. With nothing additional added, Hiway Water Hash Infused pre-rolls offer pure dried cannabis and bubble hash evenly rolled for a smooth burn.

For those looking for variety, convenience, and a large pack size, Hiway Roadies 20x0.35g are offered in sativa and indica with both options coming in with 18-24% THC. Strains may change from lot to lot allowing consumers to try a variety of batches offering an original, new, and exciting pre-roll experience. With high THC and minimal CBD, Hiway Roadies 20x0.35g are the ultimate in high value.

All new pre-roll offerings are available for purchase via legal recreational cannabis e-commerce channels and retail locations in select regions. For more information, please visit 7ACRES and Hiway.

Disclaimer:

Terpene amounts may vary on a per-lot basis due to the natural variability of cannabis plants. THC and CBD ranges may vary. See product packaging for accurate levels. Everyone experiences cannabis differently.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a leading North American cannabis and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives. Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Canopy Growth's CPG portfolio includes gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to Acreage Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands, a leading cannabis edible brand in North America, and Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

Beyond our world-class products, Canopy Growth is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater wellbeing and life enhancement.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com

References to information included on, or accessible through, our website do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through our website, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.

