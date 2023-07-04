Canopy by Hilton Toronto Yorkville Presents a Blockbuster Summer Concert Series at Día Restaurant

The ongoing live music series starts on July 6th with local artist Ammoye and continues through the summer.

TORONTO, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canopy Hilton Toronto Yorkville hotel is premiering their "Streets of Toronto: LIVE Music Series" which will take place every Thursday inside the Día Restaurant. The live music event will take place from 6:30pm to 10:30pm, starting July 6th and ongoing through the summer months.

The event series will launch with a live performance by Ammoye, the Jamaican-Canadian Reggae-Fusion songstress with six JUNO Award nominations. The summer concert series, in partnership with BELLOSOUND, will aim to feature local Toronto artists in order to promote what the Toronto music and artist community has to offer to both locals and tourists. BELLOSOUND has been brought on board to help elevate the music experience inside Dia Restaurant & Bar. Recently, local artist Yarro performed at Día Restaurant as a celebration of PRIDE month and was well-received by all.

"We are very excited to not only highlight local Toronto artists, but to bring the community together with art, music, delicious food, and love," said Reetu Gupta, Ambassadress of The Gupta Group. "We cannot wait to host local Torontonians and tourists who stop by to enjoy the music series and food!"

"We jumped quickly on the opportunity to be a part of developing a live music program at the brand new Canopy by Hilton Toronto Yorkville," said Daniel Buckman, President of BELLOSOUNS. "Día Restaurant is a great street-front space with lots of potential, and when I heard that ownership and management wanted to create a series of nights that celebrated the diverse sounds of Toronto (and therefore, the World), we knew it was a good fit with BELLOSOUND. What better way to kick start a night focusing on the Island music scene in Toronto than to invite Ammoye to perform for the first two Thursday nights? I'll be there!"

To learn more about upcoming events and artist performances, please visit https://www.diarestaurant.ca/. Attendance is complimentary but reservations are required. To RSVP for upcoming performances as a part of the series, please contact the Día Restaurant or make reservations on Opentable.

