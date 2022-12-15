Canoo and Roam partner to provide better car access to newcomers to Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian car subscription company, Roam , has partnered with Canoo , powered by the Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC) to make cars more accessible to newcomers to Canada via Roam's car subscription service.

Roam car subscriptions are a new, flexible alternative to buying, leasing, or financing a car, and provide a number of benefits compared to more traditional ownership models.

Buying, leasing, or financing a car can be challenging for newcomers to Canada

For newcomers who haven't yet had the time to establish credit history, insurance history, work history, or any of the other things that are often prerequisites to access a vehicle, buying, leasing, or financing a car can be a challenge.

Roam's car subscription service makes getting a car easier by removing things like leases or loans from the process completely. And insurance, routine maintenance, roadside assistance, and other benefits are included with each car subscription so there are fewer details for newcomers to worry about.

"Roam's car subscriptions are loan-free, making a car much more accessible to people who are still establishing their ability to finance or lease," says Sarosh Bhumgara, Head of Partnerships at Roam.

Creating a better experience for newcomers to Canada

The Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC) unlocks Canada for newcomers, and encourages their journey towards full and active Canadian citizenship.

"We're thrilled to partner with the ICC through their Canoo app. As a proud Canadian, I love that we have organizations like the ICC making life better for newcomers to Canada. Roam and the ICC share many values and a large portion of Roam's customer base are newcomers. So, this partnership is a perfect fit," says Bhumgara.

Newcomers to Canada residing in Ontario will be able to access big discounts on car subscriptions from Roam through the ICC's Canoo app.

Canoo gives newcomers free VIP access to +1,400 of Canada's best cultural and outdoor experiences along with exclusive deals from exclusive brands.

To learn more about Roam car subscriptions, visit Roam's website: roam.auto .

You can find Roam media assets (logos, images, and videos) here .

SOURCE Roam

For further information: Sarosh Bhumgara - Head of Partnerships, Roam, [email protected], 905.580.2135; Arash Safavi - Digital Marketing and Communications Lead, ICC, [email protected], 647.607.2971