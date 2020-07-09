Canon Officially Announces the Canon EOS R5 and R6, the Company's Most Advanced Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras Ever

The EOS R5 is a camera designed for professional applications featuring a new 45-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and uncropped 8K video recording up to 29.97 fps. The EOS R6 is geared towards advanced amateurs featuring a 20.1-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and 4K video recording up to 59.94 fps. The addition of the EOS R5 and the EOS R6 cameras to the EOS R series lineup further solidifies Canon's commitment to providing the equipment needed for users to bring their content to the next level.

Canon is also introducing four RF lenses and two RF lens extenders: The Canon RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM, Canon RF600mm F11 IS STM, Canon RF800mm F11 IS STM, and RF85mm F2 MACRO IS STM lenses. All four new lenses were designed to meet the ever-expanding demands of the skilled creatives who capture amazing imagery using EOS R series cameras, including the new EOS R5 and EOS R6. In addition to the lenses, there are two new RF lens extenders: a 1.4x and a 2x model, allowing for users to take their compatible RF lens focal lengths even farther; as well as a new 13-inch professional printer, the imagePROGRAF PRO-300, to bring photos to life through the power of print.

Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6

Both the EOS R5 and EOS R6 cameras have the ability to capture the action of a variety of fast-moving subjects with impressive accuracy and speed. When using the mechanical shutter, each can shoot up to 12 fps and up to 20 fps when using the completely silent shutter. Both cameras are the first to be outfitted with Canon's advanced Dual Pixel CMOS AF II which utilizes up to approximately 100 percent coverage of the AF area and EOS iTR AF X incorporating AF tracking algorithms using deep learning technology and enhanced readout speed of the CMOS sensor and processing speed thanks to the DIGIC X image processor. The 1,053 automatically selected AF Zones are made even more potent by the ability to detect the human eye, face or head as well as the eye, face or body of animals such as dogs, cats and even birdsi. Adding to the feature set is the 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilizer, having coordinated control with Optical Image Stabilizer in IS equipped RF lenses. This provides up to 8 stopsii of shake correction, a feature that many creators have long asked for from Canon. Both the EOS R5 and R6 cameras come with a new LP-E6NH battery with a higher capacity than the previous model.

As the new flagship model in the EOS R series lineup, the EOS R5 camera has features that pack a punch for a variety of users who create both still and video content. It has a powerful 45-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and is driven by the speedy DIGIC X image processor, giving wide dynamic range as well as boasting an ISO range of 100-51,200 that is expandable up to 102,400iii. In a camera full of eye-popping features, one that really stands out is the ability to record uncropped 8K RAW internal video recording up to 29.97 fps and 8K internal video recording up to 29.97 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). The camera can also record 4K internal video recording up to 119.88 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). External recording in 4K is also available up to 59.94 fps. When in DCI modes, the 8K and 4K video recording is uncropped and Dual Pixel CMOS AF II is available in all 8K and 4K recording modes.

Additional features of the EOS R5 camera include:

Dual-card slots: 1x CFexpress iv and 1x SD UHS-II v

and 1x SD UHS-II Built-in 0.5-inch OLED EVF with approximately 5.76 million dots and a 119.88 fps refresh rate vi

3.2-inch 2.1 million dots vari-angle LCD touch screen

5GHz/2.4GHz Built-in Wi-Fi® vii and Bluetooth viii Technology with the ability to utilize the image.canon application, as well as optional WFT-R10A wireless file transmitter with Ethernet support

and Bluetooth Technology with the ability to utilize the application, as well as optional WFT-R10A wireless file transmitter with Ethernet support Enhanced operating controls such as rear-dial, multi-controller

The ability to voice tag photos and videos

Weather, drip and dust sealing on par with the EOS 5D series

The EOS R6 camera is well-equipped with a host of new features to push the limits of creativity for imaging enthusiasts. The combination of the EOS-1D X Mark III based 20.1-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and the DIGIC X image processor produces an ISO range of 100-102,400 and is expandable to 204,800. Internal video recording at 4K is capable up to 59.94 fps or 1080p up to 119.88 fps in 10 bit 4:2:2 Canon Log(H.265) or HDR PQ(H.265). The camera also features a built-in 0.5-inch OLED EVF with approximately 3.69 million dots and a 119.88 fps refresh rate. Additional features of the EOS R6 camera include:

Dual UHS-II SD card slots

3-inch 1.62 million dots vari-angle LCD touch screen

2.4GHz Built-in Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth Technology with the ability to utilize the image.canon application

application Enhanced operating controls such as rear-dial, multi-controller

Weather, drip and dust sealing on par with the EOS 6D series

Pricing and Availability

The EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera is scheduled to be available at the end of July for an estimated retail price of $5,399.99 for the body only **.

The EOS R6 full-frame mirrorless camera is scheduled to be available at the end of August for an estimated retail price of $3,499.99 for the body only, $3,799.99 for the R6 and RF 24-105 F4-7.1 IS STM lens kit **.

For more information on the EOS R5, the EOS R6 and new RF lenses, please visit: http://canon.ca/en/Features/EOS-R-System or visit http://canon.ca/en/About-Canon/News/Press-Releases to read the full press release and for all product images.

About Canon Canada Inc.

Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, Canon Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A. Inc., is a leading provider of consumer and business-to-business digital imaging solutions. Innovation and cutting-edge technology have been essential ingredients in Canon's success. Canon Canada Inc. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 per cent Canadian-based service and support for all of the products it distributes. Canon Canada Inc. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility.

For more information, please visit canon.ca or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using @CanonCanada.

** Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Pricing in CAD. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

i Effectiveness varies depending on the subject. In some cases, dogs, cats or birds may not be detected, while some animals other than dogs, cats or birds may be detected ii Based on CIPA (Camera & Imaging Products Association) standards. Combined with RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens at a focal distance of 105mm. IS equipped RF lenses available prior to July 9th, 2020 will require a lens firmware update to utilize coordinated IS control. Please check the Canon website for the latest firmware updates. iii For still images iv Type B compatible v There is a disclaimer that goes with this claim: Some types of data cannot be saved on the SD memory card vi Display may be grainier vii Compatible with iOS® versions 9.3/10.3/11.2-11.4/12.4/13.2, Android™ smartphone and tablet versions 5.0/5.1/6.0/7.0/7.1/8.0/8.1/9.0/10. Data charges may apply with the download of the free Canon Camera Connect app. This app helps enable you to upload images to social media services. Please note that image files may contain personally identifiable information that may implicate privacy laws. Canon disclaims and has no responsibility for your use of such images. Canon does not obtain, collect or use such images or any information included in such images through this app viii Compatible with select smartphone and tablet devices (Android™ version 5.0 or later and the following iOS® devices: iPhone 4s or later, iPad 3rd gen. or later, iPod Touch 5th gen. or later) equipped with Bluetooth® Version 4.1 or later and the Camera Connect App Ver. 2.5.10. This application is not guaranteed to operate on all listed devices, even if minimum requirements are met *Based on CIPA (Camera & Imaging Products Association) standards

