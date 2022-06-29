"Whether you're actively creating content for social media channels or you're an aspiring photographer or filmmaker, if you're committed to exploring a career in the creative field, the FUTURES program is for you," says Brett Gaskell, Senior Director, Customer Experience at Canon Canada. "The first year of FUTURES was even more successful than we could have anticipated. Participants learned how to launch and sustain their creative careers, professionalize themselves and build relationships with mentors and a network of other creatives. Already, we're hearing how this has opened up new projects and opportunities for them."

Aspiring participants can submit their application for the 2023–24 year on canoncreatorlab.ca/futures until July 25, when 20 finalists will be selected to take part in the program. The 12-month program runs from August 2022 to July 2023, launching with an all-expenses-paid, in-person creative retreat in Western Canada, where participants will take part in hands-on workshops, photo walks and projects alongside mentors and Canon Ambassadors.

Each of the 20 FUTURES participants will also receive their own Canon gear, including an EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera, two RF lenses (RF24-105mm STM and RF35mm 1.8/f lens) and a control ring EF to RF adapter. Each month the program will deliver exclusive virtual workshops, assignments and 1:1 coaching sessions with mentors.

To be considered for the program, applicants must complete a four-part submission process, including:

A brief written description of themselves and their story;

A 30-second video-based elevator pitch;

An online Q&A around their brand and ambitions; and

A link to their portfolio and/or created content.

FUTURES is just one part of the Canon Creator Lab, a community created with the purpose of fostering and inspiring creativity and engaging in discussion with other like-minded creators through incubator-style initiatives, workshops and conversation.

Apply today for the FUTURES mentorship program at canoncreatorlab.ca/futures, or learn more about the Canon Creator Lab and sign up to be part of the community at canoncreatorlab.ca.

About the Canon Creator Lab

The Canon Creator Lab's purpose is to help foster the next generation of creators by providing them with access to gear, education, support, and a community that will expand their skills and knowledge to share their creations with the world.

About Canon Canada Inc.

