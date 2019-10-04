Canon Canada's Branch Out Environmental Sustainability Program Recognized As Leading Canadian Project

Now in its sixth year, the annual Canon Canada Branch Out program is a nationwide volunteer initiative that encourages employees toward action and environmental sustainability. Canon employees across the country from Montreal to Vancouver have the opportunity to take part in multiple events and activities throughout the spring, summer and autumn that help promote sustainability and create green spaces in the communities where they work and live.

"We are proud that our Branch Out program has been recognized. Our corporate philosophy is Kyosei – all people, regardless of race, religion or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future – and Branch Out is a testament to our continuous efforts to improve and make our communities a better place for the next generation," says Nobuhiko Kitajima, President and CEO of Canon Canada. Partnering with local conservation organizations, employees lend a hand to plant trees, remove invasive plant species, build bee habitats, help restore and clean important watershed areas, as well as learn about local conservation efforts.

"Projects are chosen based on the four "I"s criteria: Impactful, Innovative, Inspiring and can readily be Imitated," says Gavin Pitchford, CEO, Delta Management Group. "Delta's criteria in determining Project awards is to carefully consider a combination of actual measurable impact, demonstrated innovation, and the project's ability to inspire others to imitate it – and Branch Out completed by Canon Canada is a terrific example."

The Canada's Clean50 Top Project Award for Branch Out adds to the accolades Canon Canada has received for its contribution to environmental sustainability, including being named one of Canada's Greenest Employers (2019), Most Environmentally Progressive Technology Company (Gold Award, Canadian Printing Awards, 2017) and Friends of the Credit Award of Merit (Credit Valley Conservation, 2017). In 2019, Canon Canada's 180,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Brampton, Ontario, received its LEED® Gold Certification.

For more about Canon Canada's Clean50 recognition, please visit Clean50.com, or to learn about Canon Canada's ongoing corporate social responsibility and environmental initiatives, visit canon.ca/csr.

About Canon Canada Inc.

Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, Canon Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon USA, is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business and medical digital imaging solutions. Innovation and cutting-edge technology have been essential ingredients in Canon's success. Canon Canada Inc. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 per cent Canadian-based service and support for all of the products it distributes. Canon Canada Inc. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility.

For more information, please visit canon.ca or follow the company on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram using @CanonCanada.

About Delta Management Group / Canada's Clean50

Leading sustainability and clean tech search firm Delta Management Group in 2011 founded, and remains the steward of, the Canada's Clean50 awards. The awards were created to annually identify, recognize and connect 50 sustainability leaders, 10 Emerging Leaders and Top 20 Projects from every sector of Canadian endeavor. The firm also annually convenes the Clean50 Summit, in order to facilitate understanding, collaboration and innovation in the fight to keep human-caused climate impacts below 1.5 degrees.

SOURCE Canon Canada Inc.

For further information: Canon Canada Inc.: Press/Media Contact, Corporate Communications, Canon Canada Inc., mediarelations@canada.canon.com; Delta Management Group: Media Contact, Gavin Pitchford, 416-925-2005 x 2300, gpitchford@deltamanagement.com

Related Links

http://www.canon.ca

