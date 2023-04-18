Canon Canada named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for fifth consecutive year

Inspired by the philosophy of kyosei and a perpetual growth-mindset, Canon Canada continues to expand the reach of its sustainability programs and practices to create a culture of environmental responsibility.

BRAMPTON, ON, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Canon Canada Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has been named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for 2023, for the fifth consecutive year. The award recognizes employers that are leading the way in creating a company-wide culture of environmental responsibility through impactful initiatives.

"We're honoured to be recognized once again as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. It's a badge we wear with true pride and one we take very seriously," shares Isao "Sammy" Kobayashi, President and CEO of Canon Canada. "As corporate leaders in sustainability, we take a holistic approach to ensuring being green is embedded in Canon's DNA, and thus, adopted wholeheartedly by the people who make up our workforce. We want our employees to not only feel supported in educational endeavours with respect to sustainability, but also to feel empowered to act and make a difference in the world beyond our office."

Canon Canada invests in several major green initiatives, events, outreach days, and employee engagement programs throughout the year. This is inspired by Canon's global Environmental Charter, and its corporate philosophy kyosei – which means all people, regardless of race, religion or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future, with respect for the environment as an important part of that harmony.

At both the global and local level, Canon Canada is engaging employees to ensure its values are being implemented effectively, and in new ways. One example is the Canon Canada Green Team, which meets regularly to design, implement and assess green programs.

Canon Canada's constant growth mindset reflects the perspective that environmental stewardship is an ongoing commitment. Leena Nagpal, Vice-President of Human Resources, General and Environmental Affairs and Corporate Communications, says, "It's a journey. You must keep doing new things every single year, which often means looking at the impact made last year and asking how things can be done bigger and better."

Canon Canada's new and ongoing environmental initiatives include the following:

LEED® Gold for New Construction and Major Renovations 2009 certification for its corporate headquarters, in Brampton, Ontario . Surrounded by expansive, community-accessible green space, the building includes elements that encourage collaboration, foster well-being and reduce its carbon footprint. Additional features that reflect the company's commitment to sustainability include energy-efficient lighting throughout the building and a rooftop greywater system. See inside and learn more about the sustainability of Canon Canada's Brampton Headquarters here .

for New Construction and Major Renovations 2009 certification for its corporate headquarters, in . Surrounded by expansive, community-accessible green space, the building includes elements that encourage collaboration, foster well-being and reduce its carbon footprint. Additional features that reflect the company's commitment to sustainability include energy-efficient lighting throughout the building and a rooftop greywater system. See inside and learn more about the sustainability of Canon Canada's Brampton Headquarters . Partnership with Earth Rangers , a kids' environmental and conservation organization that shares Canon's commitment to environmental education and responsibility. With the support of Canon Canada, Earth Rangers launched the Backyard Biologist Mission to teach kids about biodiversity in local green spaces. Canon Canada has also sponsored 17 virtual and 24 in-person Earth Ranger assemblies, reaching more than 10,000 elementary school students across Canada .

, a kids' environmental and conservation organization that shares Canon's commitment to environmental education and responsibility. With the support of Canon Canada, Earth Rangers launched the Backyard Biologist Mission to teach kids about biodiversity in local green spaces. Canon has also sponsored 17 virtual and 24 in-person Earth Ranger assemblies, reaching more than 10,000 elementary school students across . The Canon Canada Environmental Studies Scholarship was started in 2020 and is presented annually, for five years, to students at York University and the University of British Columbia . The scholarship provides financial assistance to students pursuing careers related to sustainability and environmental protection.

was started in 2020 and is presented annually, for five years, to students at and the . The scholarship provides financial assistance to students pursuing careers related to sustainability and environmental protection. Branch Out , a volunteer initiative that gives employees paid time to create green spaces and sustainable environments in their communities. In the last year, Canon Canada employees participated in Branch Out by volunteering over 680 hours at 13 events in 10 cites. Since the inception of the program, employees have volunteered more than 9,700 hours in 68 locations across the country. Their achievements include planting more than 36,000 trees and shrubs, removing 7,000m 3 of invasive vegetation, and restoring endangered shorelines.

, a volunteer initiative that gives employees paid time to create green spaces and sustainable environments in their communities. In the last year, Canon Canada employees participated in Branch Out by volunteering over 680 hours at 13 events in 10 cites. Since the inception of the program, employees have volunteered more than 9,700 hours in 68 locations across the country. Their achievements include planting more than 36,000 trees and shrubs, removing of invasive vegetation, and restoring endangered shorelines. The Canon Canada Green Team , a company-wide, cross-departmental committee dedicated to activating, reviewing and enhancing Canon Canada's environmental initiatives, and promoting environmental consciousness among employees. In 2021, the team spearheaded the installation of filtered hydration stations throughout the company's Brampton headquarters, to eliminate 8,000 plastic water bottles and 3,000 single-use plastic straws from landfills each year. The team is now in the process of phasing out disposable plastic water bottles and straws at all Canon Canada locations. This year, the Green Team sponsored the implementation of designated parking to incentivize employees to practice a more sustainable lifestyle, with 21 spaces reserved for lower emission vehicles, and 13 charging stations.

, a company-wide, cross-departmental committee dedicated to activating, reviewing and enhancing Canon Canada's environmental initiatives, and promoting environmental consciousness among employees. In 2021, the team spearheaded the installation of filtered hydration stations throughout the company's headquarters, to eliminate 8,000 plastic water bottles and 3,000 single-use plastic straws from landfills each year. The team is now in the process of phasing out disposable plastic water bottles and straws at all Canon Canada locations. This year, the Green Team sponsored the implementation of designated parking to incentivize employees to practice a more sustainable lifestyle, with 21 spaces reserved for lower emission vehicles, and 13 charging stations. Electronics recycling programs that encourage employees to responsibly recycle their no-longer-needed electronics. In the past nine years, Canon employees have diverted over 5,475 kgs of consumer electronics and textiles from landfills. Dedicated drop-off bins for used batteries, toner cartridges and electronics are set up at locations across the country.

that encourage employees to responsibly recycle their no-longer-needed electronics. In the past nine years, Canon employees have diverted over 5,475 kgs of consumer electronics and textiles from landfills. for used batteries, toner cartridges and electronics are set up at locations across the country. Participation in multiple electronics stewardship programs across Canada , including the Canadian Stewardship Services Alliance, Éco Enterprises Québec and Electronics Products Stewardship Canada.

across , including the Canadian Stewardship Services Alliance, Éco Enterprises Québec and Electronics Products Stewardship Canada. International ISO 14001 Certification at multiple offices across Canada . This certifies Canon Canada has implemented, maintained and constantly enhanced its environment management system, and ensured it meets or exceeds all environmental compliance obligations.

at multiple offices across . This certifies Canon Canada has implemented, maintained and constantly enhanced its environment management system, and ensured it meets or exceeds all environmental compliance obligations. A Green Procurement Policy that ensures the company procures parts, products and services from vendors who are in line with Canon Canada's commitment to the environment and sustainability.

Now in its 16th year, Canada's Greenest Employers is an editorial competition organized by Canada's Top 100 Employers. The editors evaluate and select the recipients based on four sets of criteria: unique environmental initiatives and programs developed; success in reducing their environmental footprint; employee involvement in programs and whether they contribute unique skills; and whether their initiatives have become linked to the employer's public identity and whether they attract new people to the organization. Canon Canada's commitment to sustainable and green practices has earned them this honour for five consecutive years.

