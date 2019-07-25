Canon Canada announces new esports partnership with Toronto Defiant and OverActive Media

The partnership will name Canon as the Official Camera and Official Streaming Camera of the Toronto Defiant until the end of 2021, utilizing Canon equipment to both capture photo and video assets of the Toronto Defiant team for the current and upcoming Overwatch League seasons through 2021 as well as capture the players as they compete via live video streaming.

"An important part of growing our Toronto Defiant brand is the ability to tell compelling player and team stories, and we are thrilled to have found a partner in Canon to do just that," said Tyler Keenan, OAM's VP of Global Partnerships. "The esports industry is experiencing some tremendous growth, including here in Canada, and we're so excited to be partnering with Canon who is known worldwide for its quality products and premium reputation."

Online video platforms and live streaming have propelled video games as entertainment into a major new industry over the past decade; one with its own celebrities, fan base and worldwide participants. From occasional viewers to gamers and esports enthusiasts, the total audience is predicted to reach 443 million by the end of 2019 and 596 million by 20221 with North America generating 37% of global esports revenues2.

"With Canon being a world-wide leader in imaging, we felt this was a natural fit for our brand and products: to offer gamers the ability to stand-out with their content, be it as a professional esports gamer or someone streaming from their home on Twitch or YouTube, using a dedicated Canon Digital SLR or mirrorless camera," says Justin Lam, Senior Vice President and GM of the Imaging Technologies and Communications Group at Canon Canada.

As part of the partnership, Canon will also become the official sponsor of a new Toronto Defiant "Behind the Lens" photo and video content series and contest so that fans can enjoy behind-the-scenes content of their favourite players. In 2020, the partnership will see Canon as the naming rights holder to a new, local "Defiant Stream Zone" that will be located in the Greater Toronto Area where fans will be able to watch the Defiant players stream their live games on Canon products while cheering on the home team.

About Canon Canada Inc.

Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, Canon Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business and medical digital imaging solutions. Innovation and cutting-edge technology have been essential ingredients in Canon's success. Canon Canada Inc. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 per cent Canadian-based service and support for all of the products it distributes.

For more information, please visit https://canon.ca, or follow the company on social media: @CanonCanada.

