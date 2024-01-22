BRAMPTON, ON, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Canon Canada Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mikio Takagi to the position of President and CEO.

Mr. Takagi began his career with Canon Inc. in 1989. Over the past 35 years, he has worked in various regions and held progressively more senior roles. He has worked for Canon companies in Japan, Hong Kong, China and the United States. He became President of Canon Mexicana in 2019 and since 2021, he has been President and CEO of Canon Mexicana, Canon Panama, and Canon Latin America North Zone.

Mr. Takagi earned a bachelor's degree from Aoyama Gakuin University, majoring in international politics and emerging market economies.

"I am thrilled to join the talented and committed team at Canon Canada," says Mr. Takagi. "For 50 years, Canon Canada has delivered innovative solutions to consumers and businesses across the country. I'm eager to build on the company's strong foundation. This is an exciting time for the digital imaging industry. We're ready to embrace this new wave of innovation and explore new opportunities for Canon Canada."

Mr. Takagi succeeds Mr. Isao "Sammy" Kobayashi, who has assumed the role of President and CEO of Canon USA.

About Canon Canada Inc.

Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, Canon Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A. Inc., is a leading provider of consumer and business-to-business digital imaging solutions.

For more information, please visit canon.ca or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using @CanonCanada.

SOURCE Canon Canada Inc.

For further information: Press/Media Contact: Corporate Communications, Canon Canada Inc., [email protected]