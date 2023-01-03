BRAMPTON, ON, Jan. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Canon Canada Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Isao "Sammy" Kobayashi to the position of President and CEO.

Mr. Kobayashi holds a degree in Political Science and Economics from Meiji University in Japan. He began his career with Canon Inc. in 1990 in a sales role in the photocopier division and progressed successfully in various roles over the following 15 years.

Canon Canada Announces Mr. Isao Kobayashi as New President and CEO (CNW Group/Canon Canada Inc.)

In 2005, he joined Canon U.S.A. as an assistant manager in the inkjet printer group, and after numerous promotions, became a vice-president in the Imaging Technologies & Communications Group in 2020, where he oversaw the company's consumer imaging products. In 2021, he was chosen to lead the Hybrid-workplace Solutions Group (HSG) to address the increased demand for products and solutions needed for the hybrid workstyles that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, Mr. Kobayashi was promoted to Senior Vice-President and General Manager of HSG and was named as an Executive Officer of Canon Inc. At Canon Canada, Mr. Kobayashi succeeds Mr. Nobuhiko Kitajima, who is retiring after a successful 42-year career with the global Canon organization.

"I am humbled and grateful for the great opportunity to work at Canon Canada," says Mr. Kobayashi. "I've heard so many great things about the Canadian team and I am looking forward to learning more about our customers, partners and dealers to see how we can all work together and expand opportunities in the Canadian market."

