Cannvas Appoints Ryerson University's Brad Poulos to its Education Advisory Board

Accomplished Entrepreneur and Educator Leads Business of Cannabis Course at Ryerson

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Cannvas MedTech Inc. ("Cannvas" or the "Company") (CSE: MTEC) (Frankfurt: 3CM) (OTCPK: CANVF), a leading digital cannabis education and analytics company, is pleased to appoint Brad Poulos to its Educational Advisory Board. Mr. Poulos is currently on faculty and teaching the Business of Cannabis at the Ted Rogers School of Management at Toronto's Ryerson University, and an in-demand public speaker on the topics of business and the cannabis industry. Mr. Poulos will provide independent oversight and guidance for content on the Cannvas.Me educational platform.

"Brad is an exceptional educator and successful entrepreneur, and we will lean on his expertise and acumen in business, cannabis and higher education circles to elevate the quality and substance of our content on Cannvas.Me," said Daniel Davidzon, Director of Strategy and Education, Cannvas MedTech. "A seasoned professional and sought-after industry expert across several sectors, Brad's experience in building and delivering the Business of Cannabis course at Ryerson University will be invaluable as we expand the educational offerings on Cannvas.Me."

At The Ted Rogers School of Management, in collaboration with Ryerson University's Chang School of Continuing Education, Mr. Poulos, a 10-year veteran lecturer in entrepreneurship strategy, launched an introductory course called "The Business of Cannabis" after having spent several years researching the industry. Though Ryerson is currently the only university to offer a business course on cannabis in Ontario, Durham College offers a specialization certificate on the cannabis industry taught by another member of the Cannvas Education Advisory Board, Ms. Angela Smith, PhD.

With over 30 years experience across a range of industries including education, cannabis, telecommunications and software, Mr. Poulos has focused on running and advising companies with issues related to growth and business development, optimization and strategy. He currently sits on the Boards of two other companies: Budtender, an industry-leading cannabis customer experience platform, and AXSource, a global regulatory & quality consulting firm. A former profit 100 CEO and public company chair, his unique insights and analysis are in constant demand for media and speaking opportunities.

Members of the Cannvas Medical, Educational and Cannabis Sciences Advisory Board offer independent oversight and guidance to the Cannvas.Me digital cannabis education platform, helping craft and curate original content for cannabis-curious Canadians looking to learn more about all aspects of the plant.

About Cannvas

Cannvas is a leading digital cannabis education and analytics company delivering accessible and evidence-based education while harnessing the power of data to paint a clearer picture of cannabis consumption across Canada.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as estimates and statements that describe the Issuer's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Issuer or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Cannvas MedTech Inc.

For further information: ir@cannvas.com or visit cannvas.com

Related Links

https://cannvasmedtech.com

