Cannvas Announces Proposed Name Change, Forward Split and New Ticker "EURO"

TORONTO, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Cannvas MedTech Inc. ("Cannvas" or the "Company") (CSE: MTEC) (Frankfurt: 3CM) (OTCPK: CANVF), a leading digital cannabis education and analytics company, announces its intention to change its name from Cannvas MedTech Inc. to "Eurolife Brands Inc." (EuroLife) to better reflect the direction of the Company's business activities. Concurrent with the name change, the Company will be completing a subdivision of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of four (4) new Shares for every one (1) Share held. The company has additionally secured the trading symbol "EURO".

"We are excited to rebrand as EuroLife Brands as we grow and expand beyond North America, bring cannabis education, analytics and some of the worlds most popular brands to the international markets and emerging regions around the world while aggressively executing on strategic M&A opportunities with like-minded organizations around the world," said Steve Loutskou, Chief Operating Officer, Global Markets, Cannvas MedTech. "We are confident this rebranding effort, coupled with a refreshed and targeted direction for our lines of business, will maximize shareholder value as we build EuroLife Brands into an first-mover industry leader in Europe, South America and beyond."

About Cannvas MedTech Inc.

Cannvas MedTech is a leading digital cannabis education and analytics company delivering accessible and evidence-based education while harnessing the power of data to paint a clearer picture of cannabis consumption across Canada.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as estimates and statements that describe the Issuer's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Issuer or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Cannvas MedTech Inc.

For further information: ir@cannvasmedtech.com or visit Cannvas.com

