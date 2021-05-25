Canntab Mourns the Loss of Co-Founder

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL.CN) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FRA: TBF1.F) (the "Company" or "Canntab"), a leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic applications, announces, with very heavy hearts, the passing of Jeffrey Ward Renwick, the Company's Co-Founder, Director and President. After a long and difficult 15 month battle, Jeff succumbed to his lung cancer at the young age of 54 years.

Richard Goldstein Co-Founder and CFO stated, "I lost my brother, co-founder and partner of 17 years. He was such a positive influence on anyone he met and will be sorely missed by all. Jeff had the vision of developing a solid dose pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis tablet. Our ongoing commitment to that vision will drive the entire team at Canntab to ensure Jeff's legacy and that he is rightfully recognized as an innovator and pioneer in the field of medical cannabis."

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Jeffrey Ward Renwick Memorial Fund at Sunnybrooke Hospital in Toronto, Ontario, which will be established in the very near future. We encourage you to support this great institution whose many doctors, nurses and staff oversaw his great and compassionate care.

About Canntab Therapeutics Ltd.

Canntab Therapeutics is a Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the manufacturing and distribution of a suite of hard pill cannabinoid formulations in multiple doses and timed-release combinations. Long referred to as Cannabis 3.0 by the Company, Canntab's proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations provide doctors, patients and consumers with medical-grade solutions which incorporate all the features one would expect from any prescription or over-the-counter medication sold in pharmacies around the world. These will include the following formulations: once-a-day and extended release, both providing an accurate dose and improved shelf stability.

For further information: Larry Latowsky, Chief Executive Officer, +1 833 301-3812, [email protected]; Richard Goldstein, Chief Financial Officer, +1 833 301-3812, [email protected]; Frank Candido, Business Development and Investor Relations, 514-969-5530, [email protected]

