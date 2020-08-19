Canntab Appoints Larry Latowsky as CEO

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL.CN) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FRA: TBF1.F) (the "Company" or "Canntab"), the leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic application, announces that it has appointed Larry Latowsky as CEO effective immediately.

Originally appointed as an Advisor to the Company, it was mutually decided that Mr. Latowsky's extensive experience and connections in wholesale, retail and direct to consumer pharmaceutical industries would be an essential ingredient to the operations of the Company and accordingly the board of directors decided to appoint Larry as CEO.

Canntab had originally announced that Mr. Latowsky would be appointed to the Board as Executive Chairman, however, the board of directors unanimously determined that he would be much more valuable to the Company in a full-time role as CEO and will navigate Canntab's future growth.

Jeff Renwick, co-founder of Canntab, will assume the role of President and Head of Manufacturing while remaining an integral member of Canntab's Board of Directors.

Mr. Latowsky has held a number of leadership positions throughout his career including being President and CEO of Drug Trading Company and President and CEO of Katz Group Canada overseeing the largest network of pharmacy retailers in Canada operating as Rexall, Pharmaplus, IDA and Guardian Drugstores. Mr. Latowsky also led Propharm Technology and DC Labs a vertical manufacturing and packaging division of pharmaceuticals and over the counter drug store product. Mr. Latowsky, a graduate of the University of Toronto Rotman Business School and Institute of Corporate Directors of Canada program, has served on many profit and non-profit Boards including being Chairman of the Board for Well.ca, one of Canada's leading E-commerce companies. Mr. Latowsky's experience is a unique blend of traditional retail bricks and mortar, distribution, manufacturing and e commerce/internet-based marketing and sales.

"I am very excited to join Canntab on a full-time basis. Canntab's IP and product offerings are truly unique. Jeff Renwick and his production team's knowledge and experience in the production of pharmaceutical products is very impressive. There is a tremendous opportunity for Canntab's products both within Canada and worldwide. I would like to thank Jeff Renwick, Richard Goldstein and the entire Canntab board of directors for trusting me with this important role. I have no doubt that together we will continue to build a successful business which will benefit all of our shareholders" explained Larry Latowsky.

"Making room for a person of Larry's experience was an easy decision. Our commitment is to build a world-class company and that begins by attracting world-class talent. We decided after working closely with Larry that his experience would be best suited to a daily role leading our company, especially in the crucial areas of sales, marketing and distribution with the tremendous growth opportunities which lie ahead" stated Jeff Renwick President and Co-Founder of Canntab.

About Canntab Therapeutics

Canntab Therapeutics is a Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the manufacturing and distribution of a suite of hard pill cannabinoid formulations in multiple doses and timed-release combinations. Canntab's proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations provide doctors, patients and consumers with medical grade solutions which incorporate all the features one would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication sold in Canadian pharmacies. These will include the following formulations: once a day and extended release, both providing an accurate dose and improved shelf stability.

Canntab holds a Cannabis Standard Processing & Sales for Medical Purposes Licence, a Cannabis Research Licence, and an Industrial Hemp Licence from Health Canada. Additionally, Canntab through its wholly owned American subsidiary is in the process of establishing a CBD manufacturing and distribution business in the United States. Canntab trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PILL, on the OTCQB under the symbol CTABF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol TBF1.

For further information: Richard Goldstein, Co-Founder and CFO, Canntab Therapeutics Limited, (647)-209-3279, [email protected]; Larry Latowsky, CEO, Canntab Therapeutics Limited, (416)-458-6491, [email protected]; Frank Candido, Business Development and Investor Relations, Canntab Therapeutics Limited, (514)-969-5530, [email protected]

