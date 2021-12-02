Canntab Announces Agreement with Pathway Health

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL.CN) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FRA: TBF1.F) (the "Company" or "Canntab"), the leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic applications, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement (the "Agreement") with Pathway Health Corporation ("PHC"). Pathway Health is one of the largest providers of out-of-hospital pain management services in Canada. The company owns and operates nine (9) community-based clinics across four provinces. Pathway Health's team of healthcare professionals and clinic staff can assess and treat patients with chronic pain or those interested in medical cannabis.

Canntab Therapeutic's full suite of oral tablet products consisting of a range of both THC and CBD strengths will be available to patients served by Pathway Health. Canntab believes this type of dosage format will be preferred by certain patients – such as those in the senior demographic, who are largely interested in a product that is easy to administer and yet, is also titratable due to the availability of different strengths. On November 11, 2021, Canntab received its medical sales license from Health Canada for its Markham, Ontario facility, enabling the sale of all products directly to medical consumers. The amendment marked the final regulatory step required to launch the company's direct to consumer website, allowing patients across Canada with an authorized medical document to order online, Canntab's unique patented exact dosage tablets and caplets of THC and CBD in various strengths. Exact dosing and ease of administration are the key elements in the Canntab offering, which specifically addresses the needs of the medical community and patients.

Larry Latowsky, Canntab's CEO states, "we are extremely pleased to have announced our first health clinic affiliate partnership within a couple of weeks after receiving Health Canada approval. With a network of specialized medical clinics in major markets across Canada that treat patients with chronic pain, the largest out of hospital chronic pain center and the largest medical cannabis tele-health network in Canada, Canntab's medical cannabis products can potentially be made available to tens of thousands of medical cannabis patients."

Canntab will work collaboratively with Pathway Health to create educational resources on Canntab products. Pathway Health's medical cannabis focused virtual clinics (staffed by nurses, physicians, nurse practitioners and educators) are experienced in performing medical cannabis assessments, educating patients on the benefits, risks and potential applications of medical cannabis, creating care plans which include dosing/titration schedules, reviewing medical cannabis products options and providing follow-up care. If appropriate, education on Canntab products will be provided along with assistance around the registration process. "We believe that using oral tablets to deliver cannabinoid therapy will make sense for select patients because it allows for precise dosing in an easily administered dosage format, that many patients are already familiar with", said Ken Yoon, CEO at Pathway Health. "We're very pleased to be entering into this agreement with Canntab and to be able to provide this unique product offering to our patients", said Ken Yoon. Latowsky added "Pathway can now educate interested patients, who they believe would benefit from Canntab's proprietary solid tablet - exact dosage technology.

With the Health Canada approval now behind us, we expect to announce many more affiliate partnerships over the coming weeks and months as we roll out our e-commerce platform across Canada."

About Canntab Therapeutics Limited

Canntab Therapeutics is a Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the manufacturing and distribution of a suite of hard pill cannabinoid formulations in multiple doses and timed-release combinations. Long referred to as Cannabis 3.0 by the Company, Canntab's proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations provide doctors, patients and consumers with medical grade solutions which incorporate all the features one would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication sold in pharmacies around the world. These will include the following formulations: once a day and extended release, both providing an accurate dose and improved shelf stability.

Canntab holds a Cannabis Standard Processing & Sales for Medical Purposes License, and a Cannabis Research License.

Canntab trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PILL, on the OTCQB under the symbol CTABF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol TBF1.

About Pathway Health Corp.

Pathway Health is one of the largest providers of out-of-hospital pain management services in Canada. The company owns and operates nine community-based clinics across four provinces where its team of healthcare professionals and clinic staff use evidence-based approaches to assess and treat patients, offer select products and provide guidance on medical cannabis products. Pathway's patient care programs utilize an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by trained pain specialists, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, nurses, and other healthcare providers. Pathway Health is also the leading provider of medical cannabis services in Canada and has established itself as the leading partner with national and regional pharmacy companies for the delivery of medical cannabis services to their customers. The company is working with several pharmacy companies on the development of cannabis health products for OTC (over-the-counter) product distribution through retail pharmacy locations across the country, following anticipated changes to the Cannabis Act.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the adoption of the Company's products by the senior demographic; the ability of Canntab and Pathway to complete the creation of educational resources on Canntab's products; and the ability of the Company to develop cannabis health products for OTC (over-the-counter) distribution through retail pharmacy locations across the country.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in popularity of the Company's products; continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; and the continued growth of the Company.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the risks associated with the cannabis and pharmaceutical industries in general; increased competition in the cannabis and pharmaceutical markets; the potential future unviability of the Company's products; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the cannabis products; risks associated with a potential collapse in the value of cannabis products; risks associated with the Company's ability to continue generating a profit; the inability of the Company to launch its direct to consumer website; the Company's ability to generate sustained and growing revenue; risks that the Company's products will not be adopted and/or recommended by healthcare professionals; risks associated with a lack of adoption of the Company's products by the senior demographic; the inability of Canntab and Pathway to complete the creation of educational resources on Canntab's products; risks that the Company's products may not carry out the enumerated functions; and the inability of the Company to develop cannabis health products for OTC (over-the-counter) distribution through retail pharmacy locations across the country.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

