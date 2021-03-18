CannSell Launches Job Board for Licensed Cannabis Industry

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - CannSell, the sole mandated cannabis retail education program in the Province of Ontario by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), is pleased to announce that it has launched a job board service for Ontario's licensed cannabis sector. The service is offered at no cost and will connect retailers, producers, and other organizations with those seeking employment in Ontario's rapidly expanding legal cannabis industry.

The CannSell Job Board is an industry resource where the public, including those who are CannSell Certified, can connect with retailers and other cannabis industry participants who have positions to be filled. The job board can be accessed at https://cannsell.ca/job-board/.

"Finding qualified staff is an essential task as we prepare to open our new retail store in the High Park neighbourhood of Toronto", stated Matthew Tsoumaris, Partner, Seven Points Cannabis. "The CannSell job board has been an excellent human resources tool and has connected us with motivated and qualified individuals in this regard."

"The launch of the CannSell Job Board is part of our constant effort to add value to CannSell and create an ecosystem around the program which will benefit Ontario's regulated cannabis industry", stated Andy Deonarine, Director, CannSell. "It is a natural fit for CannSell to offer those certified to work in the retail industry with a resource to find jobs with employers, and as a way for retailers and others to find qualified personnel."

About CannSell

Developed in partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada, CannSell educates cannabis retail staff on the responsible sale of cannabis and the prevention of impaired driving, as well as their legal and regulatory obligations. The training also provides basic knowledge about cannabis to ensure those who are selling it understand the various forms, effects and the potential risks and harms of cannabis use.

The CannSell program includes a 'Standard' version mandated by the AGCO, and an 'Expert' version which provides a deeper dive into the science of cannabis and budtending practices. To date, more than 15,000 individuals in Ontario have completed the Standard program. Further information and enrolment details can be found at https://learn.cannsell.ca/.

