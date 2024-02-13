CannExpo: The Ultimate Cannabis Lifestyle Show Set to Take Over Toronto from March 22-24, 2024, at the Enercare Centre

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - CannExpo, the Cannabis Lifestyle Show, will captivate Toronto from March 22 to 24, 2024, at the Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place. This three-day event promises to unite Consumers, Budtenders, Retail Store Owners, Industry Professionals, and the Canna-Curious in a vibrant celebration of the thriving Cannabis Retail Market.

EXPLORE, CONNECT, AND LEARN

Explore new brands, connect with the cannabis community, and learn from industry leaders at CannExpo! (CNW Group/CannExpo)

CannExpo serves as a central hub for attendees to discover a diverse array of products and services while fostering connections among enthusiasts and professionals.

DISCIPLINED STONERS TO HOST MAIN STAGE

Headlining CannExpo's main stage are the Disciplined Stoners, led by Ellevan and Winny Clarke. The lineup includes the CanSell Top Bud and Influencer Awards, Joint Rolling Competitions, and cannabis culinary panels, demos, and competitions curated by Chef Jordan Wagman. The Disciplined Stoners will offer not only entertainment but also insightful talks on mindfulness through the healing lens of the plant.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT CANNEXPO

Budtender Sampling : An exclusive program for Budtenders and Retailers to explore new products and sampling experiences.

: An exclusive program for Budtenders and Retailers to explore new products and sampling experiences. Camp Canna at CannExpo : Blunts & Beans present three days of camp activities, joint art sessions, Puff & Paint, yoga, and more.

: Blunts & Beans present three days of camp activities, joint art sessions, Puff & Paint, yoga, and more. Top Bud Awards : Recognizing and celebrating the hard work, knowledge, and passion of budtenders in the industry.

: Recognizing and celebrating the hard work, knowledge, and passion of budtenders in the industry. Cannfluencer Awards : Honoring cannabis influencers, educators, creators, and advocates for their impact on cannabis culture.

: Honoring cannabis influencers, educators, creators, and advocates for their impact on cannabis culture. CannExpo Culinary Stage : Highlighting the benefits of cannabis through food, beverages, topicals, and wellness, featuring top Canadian brands curated by Chef Jordan Wagman .

: Highlighting the benefits of cannabis through food, beverages, topicals, and wellness, featuring top Canadian brands curated by Chef . Outdoor Consumption Zone: Offering an outdoor dignified consumption zone to enhance the overall experience for attendees.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are available for consumers and budtenders aged 19 and over. Daily passes are $20, weekend passes are $45, and Budtender sampling passes are $25. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cannexpo.ca.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this exciting event celebrating the dynamic world of cannabis. Join us at CannExpo for an unforgettable weekend filled with exploration, connection, and learning.

About CannExpo

CannExpo is the premier Cannabis Lifestyle Show, bringing together Consumers, Budtenders, Retail Store Owners, Industry Professionals, and the Canna-Curious for an immersive experience in Toronto. Explore new brands, connect with the cannabis community, and learn from industry leaders at CannExpo.

