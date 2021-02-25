Cannara Biotech Launches Cannabis Brand Portfolio Now Available in Quebec - Tribal, Nugz, Orchid CBD

Cannara's new product line consists of three distinct brands each filling a white space in the current cannabis market and offers something new, priced competitively and a continuous rotation of rare genetics. All three brands are grown indoors in a controlled environment, hang-dried, slow cured in barrels and hand-trimmed to preserve the flower's natural properties.

"Cannara's retail market debut is an important step forward for the team in our mission to earn our place among the successful and respected cannabis producers in Québec," said Nicholas Sosiak, Chief Financial Officer. "We are excited to enter the market given recent sales volume and significant growth over the last few months, driven by new store openings and their retail deployment plan. Given that our business operates in a market with limited competition due to high barriers of entry, we are confident in our ability to reach and best serve our end-consumer for the long-term."

Tribal offers high THC and terpene levels and a continuous rotation of genetic strains, starting with Gelato Mint. As its name suggests, Gelato Mint smells like a fresh mint dessert with pepper notes and earthy pine undertones. Upcoming genetics in the cultivation pipeline include Sundae Driver and Cuban Linx, which will be available in future months. Tribal products are available in 3.5 gram packaging and three 0.5 gram pre-rolls wrapped in organic hemp cones.

Nugz offers a large format of rich flavored, oversized, dense nugs covered in trichomes with elevated THC levels. The primary genetic for Nugz will be Early Lemon Berry. True to its name, Early Lemon Berry features citrus aromas with a distinct lemon flavor thanks to a high percentage of limonene terpenes. Nugz products are available in 28 gram packaging and fourteen 0.6 gram pre-rolls wrapped in organic hemp cones.

Orchid CBD offers a CBD dominant selection of cannabis. Its dried flower will first be launched with the Critical Mass CBD genetic which delivers sweet flavors and floral undertones. Orchid CBD products are available in 3.5 gram packaging and three 0.5 gram pre-rolls wrapped in organic hemp cones.

This announcement marks an important step in Cannara's commercial revenue generation, following months of building its brand portfolio and taking the necessary strategic measures to ensure proper licensing and readying inventory.

About Cannara Biotech Inc.

Cannara Biotech Inc. (CSE: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB) is a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade indoor cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Quebec and Canadian markets. Its Quebec-based facility is one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in Canada and the largest in Quebec (625,000 square feet). Leveraging Quebec's low electricity costs, the Cannara facility will produce purposefully cultivated indoor premium cannabis flower at an affordable price. For more information, please visit cannara.ca.

For further information: Nicholas Sosiak, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; Zohar Krivorot, President & Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Chloe Lebouc, Kaiser & Partners, [email protected]

