CannaOne Surpasses Target of 10,000 Member Sign Ups for its Pre-Launch of the BWell CBD Online Marketplace

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - CannaOne Technologies (CNNA: CSE/FSE: 3CT) ("CannaOne" or the "Company") is excited to announce that it has easily garnered well in excess of the initial 10,000 member sign-up target it had set for the BWell CBD Online Marketplace 10 day pre-launch referral campaign. The pre-launch campaign adopted a referral based sign-up initiative to ensure the marketplace would possess the foundation of an a truly authentic community of highly engaged customers. There was no better way to make certain those are the types of members registering for the marketplace, that to work from the premise that the most powerful and effective way to introduce a new company to a diverse clientele was by way of a credible referral. The referral campaign will remain an on-going business strategy and sign-ups are expected to continue to grow exponentially. The BWell CBD Online Marketplace will be launching later this month with a significant customer base eager to purchase the plethora of premium CBD products to be offered.

Stated Solomon Riby Williams, CEO: "We saw the pre-launch undertaking as a way to not only make people feel special, but at the same time to educate them to the advantages and benefits of the BWell marketplace. Education is everything in this industry and we exert a lot of effort towards assisting our new customers to make well-informed buying decisions, that render the best solutions for their own individual needs. We also understand how important it is for customers to be introduced to BWell through a referral from someone they know; a friend, or a family member or even by digital word of mouth. Our goal was to make sure to garner and build a solid community of membership in advance of the marketplace being officially open for business, and with that goal in mind, we are ecstatic that the reception for membership to the pre-launch has surpassed all our expectations as we have already outdone our target of 10,000 sign-ups for the launch of BWell later this month".

The USA CBD Market:

CBD, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, has had a surge in popularity over the past couple of years. Unlike THC, the chemical compound that gives marijuana its signature effect, CBD has been shown to help with everything from PTSD and anxiety to MS and epilepsy—without the effects associated with THC.

" In past years CBD products were available mostly in head shops, with a few doctors recommending them for various maladies. But in 2017 and 2018, the products spread rapidly to natural food stores, beauty aisles, cafés and doctors' offices. It was expected that the industry was on track to hit $591 million in 2018, and thanks to a number of factors—including, surprisingly, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell—that could increase 40 times in the next four years." - Cannabis Business Times

According to a new estimate from cannabis industry analysts the Brightfield Group , "the hemp-CBD market alone could hit $22 billion by 2022."

About CannaOne Technologies

CannaOne has developed Bloomkit, the first product in the Bloom Product Suite; a turnkey enterprise software solution that can be utilized by any B-to-C cannabis company. Inherent functionalities ensure its users the highest levels of on-going customer satisfaction while the adaptability of Bloomkit, gives clients the ability to operate and satisfy regulatory environments of any governing body around the World, truly affording CannaOne the opportunity to serve an overall base of global clientele with a software suite that sits at the forefront of the industry. The Bloom Product Suite™ is representative of complete data driven and design focused software solutions that contain diverse system architectures and provide intelligent, machine learning that will give clients detailed industry business insights and ultimately lead to the creation and management of predictive content and product recommendation engines.

For further information: Solomon Riby-Williams, Chief Executive Officer, solomon@bloomkit.co, 604 - 559 - 8893