CannaOne Launches CBD USA Marketplace (TheBWellMarket.com) Becoming One of the First CBD Focused Online Marketplaces

VANCOUVER, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - CannaOne Technologies (CNNA: CSE/FSE: 3CT) ("CannaOne" or the "Company") is proud to announce the launch of BWell CBD online marketplace on June 24th, 2019. This exhibits the company's launch of its first revenue model, as well as, establishing CannaOne as one of the first CBD focused online marketplaces in an industry that is estimated to be valued at over US$16 Billion by 2025 in US alone, according to analysis Cowen & Co.

In addition to the successful launch of its online platform ahead of schedule, the company has already received over 11,000 customer sign-ups seeking access to purchase almost 100 individual CBD products. Reward programs were also implemented throughout the pre-launch campaign to encourage loyalty, customer retention and community building. CannaOne aims to maintain the momentum by continually running sign-up and awareness campaigns to increase and expand it's customer base as the marketplace grows exponentially.

CannaOne's CEO, Mr. Riby-Williams stated, "our teamwork has been validated by reaching this significant milestone and we have proven our strengths in platform development and marketing. The Company's BWell Online Marketplace ( thebwellmarket.com ) was launched just months after the Farm Bill was passed in the US, which has opened up a plethora of opportunities to sell and market CBD products. We are truly in on the ground floor level of this rapidly growing CBD revolution in America and we're now ready to compete as a dominant player in this online space."

"The realization of the BWell Market portal has proved the Company's competence as a premium developer of enterprise online marketplace solutions including, site engineering, inbound marketing, running a successful pre-launch campaign, stocking the shelves with leading global CBD brands and the successful marketing campaigns all in just a few months. The BWell Marketplace encapsulates all of these key components. The Company is now well positioned to provide third party providers, a premium turnkey technology solution for their CBD products that not only supplies them with products, but educates and engages their community from the ground up. Our immediate goal is to "cookie cutter" this process and launch more marketplaces in other countries around the world. "

The USA CBD Market:

CBD, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, has had a surge in popularity over the past couple of years. Unlike THC, the chemical compound that gives marijuana its signature effect, CBD has been shown to help with everything from PTSD and anxiety to MS and epilepsy—without the effects associated with THC.

" In past years CBD products were available mostly in head shops, with a few doctors recommending them for various maladies. But in 2017 and 2018, the products spread rapidly to natural food stores, beauty aisles, cafés and doctors' offices. It was expected that the industry was on track to hit $591 million in 2018, and thanks to a number of factors—including, surprisingly, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell—that could increase 40 times in the next four years." - Cannabis Business Times

According to a new estimate from cannabis industry analysts the Brightfield Group , "the hemp-CBD market alone could hit $22 billion by 2022."

THE BWell Partnership

About Real Health Science

Real Health is a California based company with a focus towards delivering the highest quality CBD products to its customer base covering the California mass market in the most timely and professional services manner possible. In order to accomplish this, Real Health has established working relationships with superior providers in each vertical within our industry; U.S.A. cannabis genetics businesses, U.S.A. cannabis terpene extractors and suppliers, efficient and cost-effective hemp CBD extraction and purification labs in the USA, cGMP manufacturers of finished products, highest rated cannabis testing and certification labs & supremely effective drop shipping and logistics providers.

About CannaOne Technologies

CannaOne has developed Bloomkit, the first product in the Bloom Product Suite; a turnkey enterprise software solution that can be utilized by any B-to-C cannabis company. Inherent functionalities ensure its users the highest levels of on-going customer satisfaction while the adaptability of Bloomkit, gives clients the ability to operate and satisfy regulatory environments of any governing body around the World, truly affording CannaOne the opportunity to serve an overall base of global clientele with a software suite that sits at the forefront of the industry. The Bloom Product Suite™ is representative of complete data driven and design focused software solutions that contain diverse system architectures and provide intelligent, machine learning that will give clients detailed industry business insights and ultimately lead to the creation and management of predictive content and product recommendation engines.

